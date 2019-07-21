Minor boy suspected to be missing in Nanded city canal

A boy, estimated to be around 10-12 years old, is suspected to have drowned in a canal flowing through Nanded City in Pune on Saturday, according to fire brigade officials.

The residents of the surrounding area saw the boy in the canal and reported it to the fire department, according to fire officer Sujit Patil of the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) fire department.

“We have not been able to identify the boy yet. The people told us that he was being pulled by the heavy current of the canal. There were three other boys seen with him who ran away when they realised what had happened,” said Patil.

The police from the Haveli rural police station under Pune rural police jurisdiction are also working with PMRDA fire brigade officials. The officials have found clothes of the missing boy and estimate his age to be around 10-12 years.

“We have sent a search team near Shivane bridge and one team is looking in around the 6km stretch between Khadakwasla and Shivane,” said Patil.

First Published: Jul 21, 2019 16:40 IST