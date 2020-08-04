Minor raped by 17-year-old uncle

pune

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 16:31 IST

An 11-year-old minor was allegedly raped by her 17-year-old uncle, after making her watch obscene videos and physically assaulting her in Pabal, Shirur, on August 1.

The victim’s mother has lodged a complaint with the Shikrapur police. According to police, the girl did not return home till late Sunday evening and her mother requested their neighbour’s son to go to the village and search for her.

The neighbour spotted the girl crying near the village temple with two persons. The neighbour brought her home and told her mother that she was seen with her uncle and another person identified as Mangesh Chavan.

When the mother inquired about the incident, the girl narrated that her 17- year old maternal uncle and his friend Mangesh Chavan, 19, called her behind the temple, showed her obscene videos and the uncle allegedly raped her. The woman then informed her relatives following which the family members reached Shikrakpur and lodged a complaint against the accused. Based on the complaint, the police have apprehended the 17-year-old and arrested Mangesh Chavan, both residents of Pabal in connection with the case.

Assistant police inspector Vikram Salunkhe, said, “The victim and the 17-year-old are related and knew each other well. The 17-year-old called her and showed her obscene clips and raped her. He was helped in the crime by Mangesh who kept the mobile with himself and was present during the crime. One has been apprehended while Chavan has been arrested and remanded in custody.”

The police have booked the accused under relevant sections of the Pocso Act ( The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act 2012 )and Section 376 (rape) and Section 34 (Common Intention) of the Indian Penal Code.