Minor, two others arrested in Pimpri trader’s murder case

The person who sparked a fight-turned-murder, after bar employees stopped him from urinating in front of a bar in Pimpri, was found to be a minor. He was apprehended along with two others late on Wednesday night.

Three people were arrested in the early hours of Thursday by unit IV of the Pune police in the case of murder of Hitesh Mulchandani, 24, a Pimpri resident, who was killed in a fight on Tuesday night near Kunal restaurant and bar in Radhika chowk area of Pimpri. The arrested persons were later handed over to the Pimpri-Chinchwad police.

Of the three, one was found to be a 17-year-old minor boy. The two others were identified as Yogesh Vitthal Tompe, who was identified only as Langda initially, and Akshay Sanjay Bhosale alias Linga, both residents of Sangvi of Pimpri-Chinchwad.

The main accused in the case turned out to be the 17-year-old boy. He was the one who attacked a bar employee identified as Kailas Patil, with an alcohol bottle.

The teenager was also the one who urinated at the gate of the bar which subsequently sparked the fight.

The three were found in Khadki, according to police inspector (crime) Ranganath Unde of Pimpri police station who is investigating the case.

A few shop owners from Pimpri area had observed a bandh in the area till 12 noon on Wednesday to protest against the violence that claimed Mulchandani’s life.

A case under Sections 302, 326, 364, 504, 201 and 34 of Indian Penal Code was registered at Pimpri police station.

First Published: Jul 26, 2019 17:02 IST