MIT Vishwashanti Gurukul School’s fee hike, board change draws parents’ ire

pune

Updated: Feb 10, 2020 18:48 IST

At least 150 parents of students studying at the MIT Vishwashanti Gurukul School, Paud road, staged a protest on Monday against fee hike by the school authorities. They also protested against the administration’s decision to switch over to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) from the existing Secondary School Certificate (SSC) board. The parents demand a roll back of the fee hike and change of board.

According to the parents, the current fees is Rs 21,000-Rs 25,000 and the authorities have increased the fees to Rs 60,000-Rs 70,000. According to the parents, the decision to increase the fee was taken by the administration without approval from the Parent Teacher Association.

Madhuri Gokhale, principal of the school, said, “We are not forcing the students to join the CBSE board as claimed by the parents. Our decision to change the board was communicated to the parents three years ago. We have not received any notice for wrongdoing as claimed by a section of the parents. Those opposing are not even 10 per cent of the school population. We have requested the parents to approach us individually, if they have any financial issues.”

“We have been opposing the decision as the management is forcing the implementation of the CBSE board. The school has said that the SSC board will cease to exist from April 2 and the future of 1,400 students is at stake. They have also doubled the fees and it becomes difficult for us to pay as most students come from middle or lower middle class background,” said Gajendra Patil, whose son studies in Class 4.

Swati Sathe, director, MIT, could not be reached for comments despite repeated attempts.

The school in a meeting held in November 2017 and communicated the decision of change of board to CBSE and the subsequent fee hike to the parents, said school authorities.

The parents alleged that the school authorities, which has affiliation to both CBSE and SSC board, look down upon the SSC board students.

The parents said that they will hold a similar protest again on February 12 along with their children outside the office of the deputy director of education, Pune.

“The school in November 2017 suddenly took the decision to implement the CBSE syllabus. How did the state give the school, a No Objection Certificate (NOC), to start the CBSE board,” questioned Sanjay Joshi, whose ward is a Class 6 SSC student at the school.

Girish Gurnani, general secretary, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), said that the fee hike in the name of CBSE is unwarranted and students should not be forced to change the board and must be allowed to study in the SSC board.