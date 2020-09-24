e-paper
Home / Pune News / Mobile phones being tapped, alleges Marahta Kranti Morcha convener

Mobile phones being tapped, alleges Marahta Kranti Morcha convener

They plan to hold agitations in the city on September 27. Maratha Kranti Morcha has demanded that the government must clear its stand on the recruitment and college admissions before the Supreme Court’s decision

pune Updated: Sep 24, 2020 16:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
While carrying out agitations, the activist would ensure that all the norms of Covid-19 issued by municipal administration and police are strictly followed, says Rajendra Kondhare, convener, Maratha Kranti Morcha.
While carrying out agitations, the activist would ensure that all the norms of Covid-19 issued by municipal administration and police are strictly followed, says Rajendra Kondhare, convener, Maratha Kranti Morcha.(HT PHOTO/Representative Photo)
         

Maratha Kranti Morcha convener has alleged that the mobile phones of some members are being tapped and the government should conduct an inquiry in the issue.

Rajendra Kondhare, convener, Maratha Kranti Morcha, addressed a press conference in the city on Wednesday. He said, “The government and police are tapping our (members) phones and keeping vigilance on us. This should stop.”

The Maratha Kranti Morcha plans to hold agitations in the city on September 27.

Kondhare said, “Agitations will be carried out in front of offices of political parties on September 27. Morcha activists will hold agitations in front of Nationalist Congress Party’s office at 10.30 am on Tilak road. Later they will protest at Shiv Sena’s office at 11.45 which is located near Deccan bus stop and at Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) office on JM Road at noon and Congress Bhavan at 12.30 pm.”

While carrying out agitations, the activist would ensure that all the norms of Covid-19 issued by municipal administration and police are strictly followed, he said.

Maratha Kranti Morcha has demanded that the government must clear its stand on the recruitment and college admissions before the Supreme Court’s decision.

Meanwhile. the various organisations related to Maratha Kranti Morcha met at Kolhapur on Wednesday and announced a nation-wide bandh on October 10. The band would be carried out in pan Maharashtra.

