Monday Musings: Does Pune need Smart City or better roads?

Looking at the gross inefficiency in the implementation of public projects and the colossal wastage of public funds in failed projects (the BRTS and Cycle Track, for example), one is prone to ask: Is India a wealthy nation of poor people or a poor nation of rich people?

Arguably, there’s a lot of money in India, with the government and otherwise. This is notwithstanding the scores of poverty and malnutrition-induced encephalitis deaths of children in Bihar or the deaths of another 80 children in UP due to disruption in oxygen supply in a Gorakhpur hospital.

The question is, where and how is our money being spent by the authorities.

Take the case of the ₹3,000 crore Smart City projects in Pune at a time when the basic infrastructure of this expanding city is in a shambles.

This monsoon, the people of Pune are breaking their bones and suffering long term injury to their spines because of the heavily potholed roads in the city. The explanation from the civic authorities for this is that there has been a lot of digging for the metro, 24x7 water supply and other projects. Hence, the potholes and the consequent medical expenses that the people have to suffer in addition to diligently paying their taxes and additional cess on these very projects!

As if potholes weren’t enough, many of the outlying areas of Pune suffer from power outages of a minimum eight hours on many days of the week. The residents in these localities know that this is caused by the outdated transformers of the MSEDCL (Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Corporation Limited) which break down due to high moisture.

Every monsoon, we suffer not only from the waterlogged roads, but also from acute traffic congestion because of signal breakdown on the arterial roads.

Just as solid waste management (SWM) in our biggest cities continues to be grossly inefficient, so does our public transport system run by the PMPML (Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited) with its shabby, broken buses and poor frequency.

Look at the highly polluted state of our city rivers, almost perpetually covered with a carpet of mosquito-breeding hyacinth.

As highlighted repeatedly by this paper, many housing societies with ‘California’, ‘Florida’, ‘English Countryside’ and ‘Scottish Paradise’ in their names, are heavily dependent on the water tanker mafia. They not only pay the water tax to the Pune Municipal Corporation, but are also forced to purchase water from the tanker mafia for their daily needs.

Rather than concentrating on local, regional and national efforts in making our cities liveable, our top politicians and IAS bureaucrats seem to be giving priority to Smart Cities in localities which are already affluent such as Aundh, Baner and Balewadi.

How smart is that? You decide.

First Published: Jul 15, 2019 14:26 IST