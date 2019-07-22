Monday Musings: What is it that will save our cities?

Are we waiting for bigger tragedies and crises to hit us in the face before we start taking steps to fix our excessively crowded, horribly congested, highly polluted and water-starved cities?

When it comes to the state of our cities, we are so used to moving from one tragedy to another; from one crisis to another, that things only keep worsening year after year.

The devastating 2005 Mumbai floods in which more than 1,000 people died after the extraordinary 944mm downpour on a single day, ought to have served as a rude wake-up call for the entire nation. People died in manholes, while sitting inside their cars because the power windows got jammed, and in other ways. Subsequent investigations revealed that the floods were exacerbated by the extinguishing and blocking of natural drains by plastic waste and construction activity. To what extent have things changed more than 10 years later?

The plastic ban in Maharashtra has failed, dilapidated buildings, many of those under construction and poorly constructed boundary walls continue to collapse and kill people every year in Mumbai, Pune and elsewhere.

On other fronts, our city roads in Bengaluru, Pune and Mumbai are heavily congested; Delhi’s air is heavily polluted and water scarcity worsening in many of our cities, notably Chennai. Broken, ramshackle buses run in the Pune city bus fleet, the PMPML, but neither the politicians nor the IAS bureaucrats are ashamed about this. Even a small, poor country like Nepal, which sees a flood of foreign tourists, takes better care of its buses and public toilets, as I saw recently.

Some days ago, a delegation of the Pimpri Chinchwad Cooperative Housing Societies’ Federation had a meeting with the top civic authorities of the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). Armed with data, they were eager to discuss with the civic authorities and find a solution to the aggravating civic problems.

Many of their 2,000+ housing societies under the Federation have become habitually dependent on water tankers because of the skewed civic water supply. New footpaths were being blatantly encroached upon- not just by the hawkers, but also by the freshly planted trees and tree guards of the civic body. Congestion on the roads was worsening without a sound traffic management plan in sight…

These highly motivated community leaders returned deeply disillusioned with what emerged at the meeting. Senior-level PCMC bureaucrats were not only casual in their approach, but also wishy-washy in their replies. Even the civic data relating to the population, water supply and vehicular population that they had uploaded on the PCMC website had not been updated after 2011. There was just no question about preparing for the future with statistical projections.

With this kind of apathy in our civic administration be it in PCMC, Pune or in the other cities of the country, what is it that we should expect from our civic bureaucracy or even the over-rated IAS officers? What we Indians need to do is work on a war footing to arrest the rapid deterioration of our cities. Not waste our precious resources on Smart Cities and Bullet Trains…

Meanwhile, let’s brace ourselves for the next civic tragedy and the next crisis that will hit us in the face with unfailing regularity because of our own mis-governance.

abhay.vaidya@hindustantimes.com

First Published: Jul 22, 2019 14:21 IST