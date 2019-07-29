Mother, three children found hanging in Bhosari

pune

A woman and her three children were found hanging in Bhosari, Pimpri-Chinchwad on Sunday evening.

The woman has been identified as Fatima Akram Bagwan, 28, while the children were identified as Alfiya Bagwan, 9, Zoya Bagwan, 7, both girls and Ziyan Bagwan, 6, a boy, according to the police. The woman did not leave a suicide note. However, the police suspect the reason to be financial instability.

“The husband was a fruit seller. He used to earlier sell fruits in Warje and then in Talegaon Dabhade before moving to Bhosari to set up a new business. His wife was insisting on finding a steady source of income before starting a new business. She had also recently lost her father. This is all, however, primary information,” said Shankar Awtade, senior police inspector, Bhosari police station.

The house they were found hanging in is located in Noor Mohaollah near New Priyadarshani school, Bhosari. The bodies were found at 4:30pm on Sunday by the deceased woman’s husband Akram Bagwan. “He had left home around 10:30am for work. He came home at 4:30pm,” said police inspector (crime) Devendra Chavan of Bhosari police station.

The family had moved in the two-room house only four days ago, according to the police. While the woman was found hanging by a piece of cloth in the room inside, the children were found hanging on a single hook in the room that housed the entrance of the house.

Senior police officials rushed to the spot after the information was passed on by the husband to the police control room.

The incident is being recorded at Bhosari police station under Pimpri-Chinchwad police jurisdiction.

All the bodies were taken to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial hospital, Pimpri for post-mortem.

