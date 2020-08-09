Motorcyclist killed after truck collision

pune

A motorcyclist was killed while the pillion rider sustained serious head injuries after their two wheeler was hit by a speeding truck on Pune–Satara road on Friday evening.

Nilesh Sitaram Bhud ( 24) was killed while Pandurang Motal ( 24) sustained serious head injuries on Friday evening.

The Bharti Vidyapeeth police have lodged a case against an unidentified driver who hit them from behind while they were in the tunnel en route to Patan in Satara district. Both were residents of Patan and had come to Pune for some work, police said.

While in a separate incident, the Bhosari police arrested a truck driver for rash and negligent driving on the Pune-Nashik highway at Bhosari on Friday afternoon in which an auto driver was killed.

In the second case, a truck driver who was driving under the influence of drugs rammed onto a moving tempo on the busy Pune-Nashik highway killing the auto driver on Friday. According to highway police, the impact of the accident was such that the auto driver came under the truck wheels and was killed instantaneously. The deceased has been identified as Shivaji Bajirao Dandawate ( 32), a resident of Bhosari and his relative Akshay Dandwate ( 24), a resident of Landewasti in Bhosari lodged an official complaint in this regard.

Based on the FIR, the Bhosari police arrested Pradeep Singh Vijay Singh Sondha ( 29), a resident of Gujarat who was found driving the truck on after consumption of drugs. According to police, the accused knew that the victim was already under the wheels and could have stopped but still went ahead dragging the deceased for some time leading to his death.

He also hit a Maruti Wagon R and another auto before he was stopped by onlookers. He was caught and handed over to the police.