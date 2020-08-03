Motorist assaulted after car collision in Undri, Pune

pune

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 16:04 IST

A motorist was attacked up by eight people in Undri after his vehicle was hit by another car in a rear-end collision on Saturday.

According to police, the incident took place in front of Nyati highland society in Undri.

The victim identified as Veer Fand, 35, was in his four-wheeler when another car crashed into his. Fand got down to inquire about the collision and was physically assaulted by the attackers with a key.

The accused fled after the assault, police are examining the CCTV footage in the area to nab the accused.

The Kondhwa police have booked eight accused under IPC 324 ( voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means),143 ( unlawful assembly ),279 ( rash driving or riding on a public way ),427( mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 323 ( voluntarily causing hurt ) and 504( intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace).