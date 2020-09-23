e-paper
MSEDCL faces solar tender copy charge

Masma alleges that the tender was published “17 months late” and, “was a clear copy-paste job from the Gujarat electricity company’s website”

pune Updated: Sep 23, 2020 17:41 IST
Nadeem Inamdar
Nadeem Inamdar
Hindustan Times, Pune
Masma claims MSEDCL was made aware of the “error” by email on September 9.
Masma claims MSEDCL was made aware of the "error" by email on September 9.
         

The Maharashtra Solar Manufacturers’ Association (Masma) has alleged that the Maharashtra state electricity distribution company Limited (MSEDCL) published a tender on August 28 that was a direct copy of a tender published by the Gujarat state electricity distribution company.

MSEDCL chief PRO Anil Kamble said, “I will contact the necessary department for details and revert.”

Masma alleges that the tender was published “17 months late” and, “was a clear copy-paste job from the Gujarat electricity company’s website”.

Masma claims MSEDCL was made aware of the “error” by email on September 9.

According to Masma, MSEDCL republished the tender, with corrections, on September 17.

Pradeep Kulkarni, president of Masma, said that there were several technical conditions in the tender which were incorrect, as per directions issued by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE).

“MSEDCL must conduct a pre-bid meet again and it may seek the help of the Maharashtra Energy Development Agency (Meda), or MNRE officials, to help clarify doubts raised by us. Instead of keeping it on a first-come-first-serve basis, MSEDCL has complicated the bidding process. Moreover, bidders will be forced to work across Maharashtra and have service centres in all zones for five years,” Kulkarni claimed.

The association, in its petition to the state government, stated: “Despite all the ministers’ instructions, the MSEDCL again delayed the process for more than three months and finally on August 28 came up with an Express of Interest (EOI) to initiate the empanelment process for subsidy disbursement. When the said tender was published half-heartedly after 17 months, it was such a clear-cut copy-paste job from the neighbouring state of Gujarat, that MSEDCL even forgot to replace the GST number with its own.”

The petition added: “The copy-paste conditions mentioned in the original tender were for an MW- level tender and beyond MNRE guidelines. The MSEDCL hastily corrected a few of these mistakes and published changes on the very last date of the tender sale, that is, on September 17. They gave an extension of just eight days without clarifying all the ambiguities pertaining to the EOI (expression of interest) terms asked in the pre-bid meet, which is simply in violation of norms.”

