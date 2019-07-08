Mumbai Customs lift Hussain Silver Cup trophy in Pune

Mumbai Customs won the Hussain Silver Cup trophy by defeating Sports Authority of Gujarat (SAG) 3-1 in the final held at the Major Dhyanchand Hockey Stadium in Pimpri-Chinchwad on Sunday.

Customs gain lead in first quarter

Customs were on the front foot from the first minute. The first opportunity came to attacker Iktedar Ishret who’s effort ricocheted off the post and was put out of play by the keeper. The constant pressing paid off as Mumbai Customs took the lead after Sakir Hussain scored from a well executed penalty corner. Shortly after the opening goal, Customs won another penalty corner, but they were unable to double their advantage as the first quarter ended with Customs establishing a slender lead over SAG.

SAG equalise in second quarter

SAG started the second quarter all guns blazing, desperately looking for an equaliser. An attacking mindset saw them being negligent in defence as Mumbai Customs skipper Jayesh Jadhav found himself in a one-on-one situation with the goalkeeper. Jayesh failed to convert the glorious chance from 3 yards out as his effort flew past the goal post.

Jayesh came perilously close to scoring again, but heroic goalkeeping from Yash Gondaliya ensured that Mumbai Customs didn’t double their advantage.

Customs won another penalty corner which was brilliantly blocked by SAG defender Dhruvil Patel, who then cleared the ball and initiated a counter attack as SAG won their first penalty corner of the match. After making a brilliant block, Dhruvil Patel went forward and scored from the penalty corner to restore parity in the final. Shortly after the equaliser both teams won a penalty corner, but the scoreline remained 1-1 at half time.

Customs attack, lead again in third quarter

Mumbai Customs started pressing early in the third quarter and won a penalty corner, which they failed to convert. Iktedar Ishret who came tantalisingly close to scoring a goal in the first quarter, finally got his goal. The attacker won the ball in the midfield and dribbled past three SAG defenders before smashing the ball in goal to give his team a well-deserved lead. Customs were complacent with their penalty corners as they failed to convert from the next two, but they made sure the third quarter ended with their one-goal-lead intact.

Customs captain Jayesh scores another to solidify win

The fourth quarter saw nothing different. Customs saw another penalty corner being saved by SAG keeper Yash Gondaliya. Iktedar Ishret almost emulated his earlier strike as he slithered past the SAG defence only to see his shot saved by the keeper. SAG attacks were very rare throughout the match, but they still managed to win a penalty corner which was eventually saved by the Customs keeper Lincoln Taits. On the counter attack, Mumbai Customs scored the third and final goal of the match through skipper Jayesh Jadhav. Amidst a chaotic situation in the SAG box, Jayesh saw an opening and struck the ball with power, giving Customs a 3-1 lead.

Mumbai Customs did not take their foot off the pedal even after establishing a two-goal cushion as they kept pressing. They were still unable to score from a penalty corner which they won in the final few seconds of the game. That did not matter much as the hooter was blown and Mumbai Customs were crowned champions of the 8th Hussain Silver Cup.

Mumbai Customs with their trophy. ( HT PHOTO )

Coach say:

“We played well. They (SAG) are a very good team. Very young. On the contrary, we had experience on our side. We controlled the game, but missed a lot of chances.”

-Rahul Singh, coach, Mumbai Customs

“This is the first time SAG played in the final and we have a lot of youngsters who were a bit nervous because of the stage we had reached. We couldn’t maintain our tempo and momentum in the game.”

-Vishal Shah, coach, Sports Authority of Gujarat

HT Player of the Match

“It felt really good not just because it was a good solo goal, but because it helped the team retake the lead. We made our passes stick throughout the game and I’m really satisfied and happy with the team.”

-Iktedar Ishret, Mumbai Customs

Income Tax Department, Pune grab 3rd place

In the third-place play-off, Income Tax Department, Pune, downed Mumbai Republicans 2-0 with strikes in the second half. Nitin Kumar (36th) and Ashish Cheti (39th) scored to settle the issue.

Later the prizes were awarded by chief guest Olympian Dhanraj Pillay in the presence of Manish Anand, vice-president, Hockey Maharashtra; Manoj Bhore, general secretary, Hockey Maharashtra, in the presence of Firoz Shaikh, joint secretary, Hockey Maharashtra and Patron Late Hussain Nabi Hockey and Sports Foundation. Vibhakar Telore, vice-president of the foundation, proposed the vote of thanks.

RESULTS

Final

Mumbai Customs 3 (Sakir Hussain 8th; Iktedar Ishret 31st; Jayesh Jadhav 53rd) bt Sports Authority of Gujarat 1 (Dhruvil Patel 25th).

Half Time: 1-1

III-Place

Income Tax Department, Pune 2 (Nitin Kumar 36th; Ashish Cheti 39th) bt Mumbai Republicans 0.

Half Time: 0-0

AWARDS

Best goalkeeper: Yash Gondalia (SAG)

Best defender: Ajitesh Roy (Income Tax Dept, Pune)

Best half: Venkatesh Devkar (Mumbai Republicans)

Best forward: Talib Shah (Hockey Pune)

Player of the Tournament: Jayesh Jadhav (Mumbai Customs)

Highest scorer: Akash Sapkal (Railway Police Boys)

Sincere player: Aditya Rasala (Rovers Academy ‘A’)

Promising team: Mumbai Republicans

Best player (officials choice): Iktedar Ishret (Mumbai Customs)

First Published: Jul 08, 2019 16:53 IST