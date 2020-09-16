‘My family, My responsibility’ campaign claims Covid not widespread in rural Pune

pune

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 17:49 IST

The Pune district administration has kicked off the ‘my family, my responsibility’ initiative to ensure that no Covid-19 positive or suspected patients are missed from the radar.

Under this program, every person from a hotspot would be screened and if required tested to ensure early isolation to break the chain. The district administration till date screened close to 1.68 lakh people, of whom only 442 were found positive. This indicates that the containment measures have worked in rural Pune, claims the administration.

There are 98 hotspots spread across 98 gram panchayats.

In the 1,405 gram panchayats included in rural Pune, there are 23 hotspots. A total of 21 gram panchayats and two municipal councils were screened.

In total, 1,68,448 people were screened, of whom 2,730 were suspected and tested for the Covid-19 infection.

Of these, 442 tested Covid-19 positive. The administration claims that this indicates that containment measures in these hotspots are working.

The survey was conducted from September 8 to September 13.

Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh said, “These are the people who would have gone unnoticed if we did not detect them in the house-to-house survey. They were not aware that they are infected or could have possibly come in contact with someone. This also indicates that there is no widespread of the infection even in the hotspots in rural Pune.”

Zilla Parishad chief executive officer Ayush Prasad, who is at the forefront of the initiative, said, “The credit goes to Asha workers who have made sure that every person is screened and detected as soon as possible. These hotspots are mainly located in Chakan, Hinjewadi and Wagholi, along the highways, or along the city area. We identify people through multiple government lists including election list, Anganwadi list and school list. We also mark on the nail of the people who have been screened. In addition to checking temperature levels and oxygen saturation levels, we also carry out simple tests like lack of taste or smell using household items and then refer them for further inspection if required.”