National Doctors Day: Pune medicos talk about step-up in security

The attack on a resident doctor in Kolkata recently has prompted the city doctors to take certain measures. Fearing the attacks the city doctors are now recording the patients consent through audio-visual method before starting any treatment. On National Doctors Day, which is observed on July 1, city doctors have stepped-up their demand for security. The hospitals in the city have demanded security and violence-free zones for doctors.

Dr Sanjay Patil, president, Indian Medical Association (IMA) said, “Using this method for a patients consent has now become necessary. Doctors are using the audio-visual method for consent, fearing attacks from relatives, in case the patient does not respond to the treatment.”

Bomi Bhote, chief executive officer of Ruby Hall Clinic said, “Last week a mob gathered at the hospital with an intention to damage property and hit doctors. We immediately sought help from the police commissioner. Such attacks need to end.”

Bhote added, “ Till five years ago, assaults and violence took place once a month, now it has gone up to at least two attacks in a month at our hospital. This is affecting the mental health of our doctors who fear to treat a patient in casualty and emergency. The Wanowrie branch of our hospital has women-only staff. They are under constant fear as many a times angry relatives have barged in and threatened the staff. It is high time that the government should provide hospitals with tight security.”

Recollecting an incident, Sunil Date, chief executive officer, Inamdar Hospital said, “We had an incident where a patient, who was the wife of a traffic inspector, died. Post her death the inspector accused us of medical negligence. He called the on-duty doctor to the police station for recording a statement and slapped him in front of the assistant police inspector. How can one slap a doctor for no reason? We wrote to the chief ministers office, and are waiting for his response. Such violence has to end. We want justice.”

Talking about poor security, Dr Sachin Abne, founder Abne hospital said, “Our hospital was vandalised in 2015 and I was attacked by a mob. The incident was traumatising and affected me mentally. Now I record the consent of my patients in audio-visual method before starting any treatment. The Hadapsar branch of the IMA has made a WhatsApp group with medical consultants and police, wherein, if we need help we alert everyone immediately,”

Dr HH Sale, director, Noble hospital said, “On this National Doctors Day we want violence-free zones for hospitals.”

IMA to organise awareness programme, implement Medicare Act

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) will organise a mass awareness programme on the need to end violence against doctors on the occasion of National Doctors Day that will be observed on July 1.

The step assumes significance as a recent nationwide-strike against the assault on doctors brought the health care services to a halt. The attack on a resident doctor in Kolkata has prompted IMA to demand the implementation of the Maharashtra Medicare Act 2010. The IMA has observed a 50 per cent rise in assaults on doctors.

The IMA will organise this programme in its 1,700 branches across the country. The apex medical body demanded that government should have violence-free zones, put in place three- layered security and restrict visitors.

Dr Avinash Bhondwe, president elect of IMA Maharashtra said, “Awareness campaigns and workshops will be held across the state where members will be educated about the Maharashtra Medicare Act 2010. Due to the increase in assaults on doctors, IMA Pune in 2009 had come up with a draft which was accepted in the cabinet and an Act was formed. However, it was never implemented. Educating doctors about this will help is curb such offences.”

About the Act

Dr Avinash Bhondwe said, “According to the Act, an offender has to serve a jail term for three years and pay Rs 50,000 fine. Due to the lack of awareness the pleas of medical practitioners go unheard and hence complaints are not filed.”

Dr Sanjay Patil, president, IMA Pune said, “ Since January 2015 to March 2017 we recorded 48 attacks on doctors and hospitals. This makes it important for the state to look into the serious implementation of the Medicare Act. Besides this, the Act has been adopted and implemented by not just one or two states in the country but 19 so we also demand it be made into a Central Act.”

“We also demand the increase in jail term and fines for the offender,” added Patil.

