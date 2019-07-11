Nearby projects threat to our flats, allege Dhanori residents in Pune

The 120 flat owners of Mayur Kilbil cooperative society in Dhanori allege that the upcoming projects in the vicinity are so close to the housing society that it might affect its plinth and pillars. The builder also did not inform us about the development of upcoming phases, they say.

The residents lodged a complaint with Aaple Sarkar App on July 2 citing fear of building collapse if the excavation and development is allowed so close to the present building.

The society has also lodged a complaint with Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) building permission department, but has not received any response. On July 7, the residents held a silent candle march in their area to highlight the problem.

“We were not told about any upcoming phases in the vicinity,” said Ravindra Gaikwad, vice-chairman, Mayur Kilbil cooperative society.

“When I bought the flat, I was shown a road leading to the society from the main road as the connecting point. Now, the builder has unearthed the connecting road stating that he will be developing the area,” said Gaikwad.

“We did not find amenities as promised by the builder,” said Jaykumar Bhattad, chairman, Mayur Kilbil cooperative society.

“Piped gas line connection is present, but not active. We get water supply only through tankers,” he added.

“The parking space is unsafe as a part of the wall has collapsed or removed during excavation. We have built a makeshift boundary wall with bricks to avoid any accidents,” said Rekha Teli, a committee member of the society.

Ritesh Agarwal, director of the Bunty Group that is developing the housing society, refuted the allegations made by the residents.

“We held several meetings and have informed the residents that we will continue work on next phases,” said Agarwal.

“We never felt the need to inform the residents in writing nor did they ask for the same,” he added.

Speaking about the approach road, he said, “It was a temporary road while the original road is from Dhanorigaon and the entry is through phase 1 of the housing society.”

First Published: Jul 11, 2019 14:58 IST