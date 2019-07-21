Neighbours’ fight over space turns violent, woman killed in Chakan

A father-son duo was booked for attempted murder of a man who has been allegedly accused of murdering the accused man's wife. The two accused were identified as Vikram Narayan Shitole and his son Vaibhav Vikram Shitole, both residents of Shankarnagar in Medankarwadi, Chakan.

Shitole's wife Kalpana Vikram Shitole, 47, was washing utensils in the area outside her house when a group of neighbours allegedly beat her to death on July 17.

The four booked for Kalpana Shitole's murder were identified as Anil Madhukar Hendre, 47; Siddhesh Anil Hendre, 19; Suvarna Anil Hendre, 40; Sushila Shantaram Bhusare, in her 60s, all residents of Shankarnagar in Medankarwadi. Bhusare is the mother of Suvarna Hendre, who was Shitole family’s neighbour.

"The Shitole family owned 1.5 guntha area (unit of land measurement) and the Hendre family owned the adjacent 0.5 guntha area. The Shitole family used the space to store utensils or cans of water which hindered the Hendre family’s movement right outside their house. The issue was long standing. On July 17, Shitole was washing utensils in that area when the Hendre family got into a fight with her," said police sub-inspector Vijay Jagdale of Chakan police station who is investigating the case.

The fight allegedly turned violent and the Hendre family members beat Kalpana Shitole with a wooden rod, stones, tiles and the lid of a pressure cooker, according to the complaint in the matter.

A case under Sections 302 (punishment for murder), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was filed against the three members of the of Hendre family and Bhusare at Chakan police station. Police inspector (crime) Sunil Dahiphale is investigating the case.

In reaction to the alleged attack on the family, Shitole and his son entered the house of the Hendre family and assaulted Anil Hendre. The two allegedly hit him with a metal rod and a pipe, according to the complaint in the matter.

The three members of Hendre family were arrested by the police on Friday evening for the alleged murder. The police are on a lookout for the Shitole father-son duo.

The two were booked under Sections 307 (attempted murder), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (insult with an intention of breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of IPC.

First Published: Jul 21, 2019 16:27 IST