Never doubt your dreams says, Chetan Pansare, founder, Strokes Foundation

Chetan Pansare, is the founder-member of Strokes Foundation who believes that colours are very important in our life, and each stroke of each color has a different impact on our lives. Pansare aims to encourage and promote study and research in the fields of creative arts such as painting, sculpture and graphics. Formed in 2005, the foundation takes art and craft activity classes across the city.

Where did you graduate from?

I completed my graduation in the Commerce stream from Sir Parshurambhau (SP) College.

Were you a brilliant student?

Academically, I have always been an average student.

Art as a career. Did your college help you paint this picture?

I have always wanted to pursue a career in the Arts stream. My passion for exploring and experimenting with new things brought me here. While in college, I participated in many festivals and events. This was when I realised that my future will be in this field. My college helped me envision the appropriate direction in which I wanted my career to evolve. Organising events in college helped me immensely.

Replay your brightest, or saddest, memories of college?

Organising events in college gave me practical exposure and I started taking small assignments. I have had difficult days, but, have attained great experience from it. Never doubt your own dreams and always believe in yourself. It is only in college that you can experiment and I was lucky enough that SP College and the faculty supported me to pursue my dreams.

Where are you today?

I think every lesson in life is useful and we should be able to channelise those learnings. Every person faces a lot of ups and downs in their careers. I always like looking at these ups and downs as stepping stones to achieving my dream.

Future plans?

I wish to drive a free education system in extra-curricular activities. I also want to start an art school where students will learn through various activities and practical-basis.

First Published: Jul 12, 2019 16:42 IST