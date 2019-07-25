New contractors fail to address garbage issue in PCMC

Residents of Pimpri-Chinchwad continue to suffer due to the garbage mess in the area, 22 days after the appointment of contractors by the civic body.

Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) had appointed contractors for door-to-door garbage collection from July 1 and two separate contractors were appointed for the north and south part of the township. However, heaps of garage continue to be seen in Chinchwad, Kharalwadi, Sant Tukaramnagar, Wakad and Kalewadi.

Mukund Deshmukh, a resident of Wakad and an IT engineer, said, “PCMC has failed to collect garbage in our residential area. Heaps of garbage has accumulated on the roadside and it has become difficult to walk.”

“No one is ready to come forward and solve the garbage issue. Often, animals carry plastic bags with food and scatter it in the area,” Deshmukh added.

Prajakta Desai, a resident of Bhosari, said, “As monsoon is in progress, the garbage serves as a breeding ground for mosquitoes. PCMC should look into the matter on an urgent basis.”

Dr Laxman Gophane, PCMC health and sanitation officer, said,“There is an issue with garbage collection in some areas of PCMC, but recently the civic body has given 52 garbage collecting vehicles to the contractors. So, it will help solve the issue.”

