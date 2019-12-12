New crop supplies bring onion prices down to Rs 40-70 per kg in Pune

pune

Updated: Dec 12, 2019 20:37 IST

Onion prices eased on Thursday, as farmers started supplying the wholesale markets in Pune with what they claim is a newly harvested crop.

Yesterday, onions were sold at Rs 40-70 per kg as against Rs 100-130 per kg, for the last 10 days.

Vilas Bhujbal, former director, Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC), Pune said, “With the huge stock of onions coming into the market, there is a dip in the prices. Since the rates are good, many farmers are bringing in new onion so as to take the benefit of the new rates. If the flow of the onion coming to the market remains the same, the prices will further dip in the coming weeks.”

“Till last week, onion prices were Rs 100 per kg. On Thursday, 90 trucks of onion arrived at the APMC, of which 70 trucks were of the new onions,” added Bhujbal.

Jaygutta Holkar, director, Lasalgaon APMC said that the rates may come down further this week.

“With a huge stock of local onions coming into the Lasalgaon market, rates have dropped considerably. The farmers are now bringing in premature onions to the market and are taking advantage of the high price. Since there is a huge demand for onions, the farmers are getting a good price for it. The stock of old and dry onions is over and there is little arrival of the old onions,” he added.

Shelar Bhajiwale, an onion trader from Padmavati are said, “With the arrival of premature onion, the prices in the retail market have come down. The premature onion is now being sold at Rs 50-80 in the retail market. The prices of old onion is Rs 80 per kg.

For Suvarna Palve, a housewife, the price drop is just mental satisfaction and nothing has changed in the household kitchens.

“Earlier when I purchased dry onion, one kg would have at least 20-25 onions. However, since the moisture content is high in the premature onions, there are hardly 14-15 onions in one kg. This is nothing, but just mental satisfaction, there is no stark difference,” she said.