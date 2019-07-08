New Education Policy: We are in this struggle for the safety of the constitution, says Kottapalle

The Modi government has opposed the Constitution since they came to power in 2014, said Nagnath Kottapalle former vice-chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University and an ex-president of the Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan.

Kottapalle was addressing the audience at the ‘New Education Policy’ seminar which was organised by the Unique Foundation and Akhil Bhartiya Samajwadi Adhyapak Sabha on Sunday at the Unique Academy at FC road.

Prakash Pawar, vice-principal, Fergusson College; Sharad Javadekar, convenor, Akhil Bharatiya Samajwadi Adhyapak Sabha and education activists Vinaya Malati Hari and Balaprasad Kisave also spoke at the event.

“We are in this struggle for the safety of the constitution because the committee members who made this New Education Police draft have smartly used such words that are self-contradictory. There is no mention of words like ‘Constitution’, ‘reservation’ and ‘secularism’ in this policy. This government wants to take away the responsibility from their shoulders and bring in private players in the education system,” said Kottapalle.

The draft of New Education Policy prepared by the Kasturirangan Committee was released on June 1, which spoke of the continuation of three-language formula in the schools.

Pawar said, “As per this new education policy draft 200 foreign universities will be coming to India, but who will be the beneficiaries of it. And what will happen to the existing universities is the main question. Giving autonomy to the colleges should be academic autonomy and not financial autonomy, as there is not a single word about monitoring the fees structure of educational institutes in this policy.”

Commenting on this policy Javadekar said, “On the basis of five criteria this new education policy can be criticized – access, equity, quality, affordability and accountability. So we need to focus on what is not given in this policy rather than what is given in it. The education system is a game of politics and 3 Cs are part of it – capitalism, casteism and corruption. There is an influence of the corporate sector seen in this policy, as funds will be raised under Corporate social responsibility (CSR) and the draft is made according to the RSS ideology. ”

First Published: Jul 08, 2019 14:51 IST