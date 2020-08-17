New micro-containment zones announced for Pune

pune

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 23:26 IST

Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar on Monday announced 66 new micro-containment zones.

Interestingly, containment zones increased in Kothrud area, which earlier was a green zone (low number of Covid-19 cases).

Kumar said, “The Pune Municipal Corporation reviews containment zones regularly and once the number of cases reduce in an area, it gets deleted from the list and areas which report more number of cases are added to it.”

In containment zones, only essential services are allowed and there is restriction on movement of residents in the area.