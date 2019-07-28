New themes key in luring audiences to film festivals

Film festivals have become a hub for people to interact and even look at new realms of subjects. After screening films on environment, space, dance, women centric the organisers were little sceptical regarding taking off with a topic, garnering interest among not just the regular film goers but also artistes, architects, urban planners.

A film festival on architecture and urbanism will hold its second edition on August 3 at the National Film Archive of India (NFAI).

“Architecture and urbanism can also be seen a form or connect with the society that we live in and a building is timeless as are films,” said Ramprasad Akkisetti, Managing director of Christopher Charles Benninger Architects and founder of India House Art Gallery. “When I curated and collected films on architecture the first time, I was surprised to see a huge turnout, some out of curiosity and some for the sheer love of cinema and buildings,” he recalls.

When Prakash Magdum, director, NFAI and Ram Prasad met over a single screening of an architecture film that led to ideation of creating a full fledged film festival. “The audience reaction to the first one was quite impressive and had a mix crowd of professionals of varied backgrounds of architects, artists, film makers, art directors. It is a new genre that many budding film makers are also focussing on and we even have a Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) alumni Sankalp Meshram who was commissioned to make a film on Architect Charles Correa’s project in Lisbon,” said Magdum.

This made him think of curating the second edition of this film festival with more films that highlight and showcase modern architecture and architectural marvels of the world through shorts and documentaries.

Priya Gokhale, founder, WIDE Angle Forum and Chief Editor, designVISTA magazine, says, “I think a movie or the film format offers the viewer a spectacle that cannot compare with any other medium; therefore, a film festival on architecture and design is the most direct way not only to enthuse the citizen but also as a delightful treat for the large professional design fraternity we have in the city.”

“Curating a film festival on architecture and urbanism is very vital when India is becoming a modern urban society, where the cities are getting bigger with people migrating to cities for jobs and lifestyle. Everyone finds cities are the solutions to live their future aspirations. Cities are magnets that bring various energies of people,” said Ramprasad.

This year, the collection will show case films like The competition (the first film documenting the tense developments that characterize architectural contests) by Angel Borrego Cubero, Glenn Murcutt – Spirit of Place (explores the life and work of Australia’s most famous living architect) by Catherine Hunter, Louis Kahn’sTiger City (a feature length film exploring the work of American architect Louis I. Kahn and the creation the National Assembly Complex in Dhaka, Bangladesh amidst that nation’s liberation war) by Sundaram Tagore to name a few.

Raju Mahagaonkar, an architect by profession loves films too. “The earlier film festival that was organized on architecture was very inspiring for me.I always look forward to learning and understanding what other architects / designers are doing and what new technologies, systems and construction methods are implemented. Films are the best means to fulfill my interests since it's not only texts but visuals which explain many aspects in a better way,” said Mahagaonkar.

First Published: Jul 28, 2019 16:32 IST