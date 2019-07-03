NFAI, Pune to host European Union Film Festival 2019 from July 5

National Film Archive of India (NFAI) will be hosting the 14th edition of European Union Film Festival 2019 (EUFF). The festival organised across the country enters its 24th edition in India.

Rich in narrative and stylistic experimentation, EUFF, ‘Europe in Your City’, will begin from July 5 to July 11 and will be inaugurated by Ferenc Jari, Consul General of Hungary in Mumbai. The festival will conclude with the film from Ireland Black’47 (2018) on July 11.

“We have always had a good response in Pune. Always good crowd, each year we try to bring in European film-maker. This year we have a film-maker from Malta, but unfortunately he will be presenting his master class only in Delhi and Goa,” said Gauri Sharma, press and information officer, delegation of the European Union to India and Bhutan.

The National Film Archive of India and European Union delegation to India present the opportunity to catch the modern European films on the big screen, and thus provide a window to the culture of European countries. This is in pursuance of the objectives of NFAI to showcase a variety of films from different parts of the world.

The opening film will be Little England (2013) from Greece, while over the period of seven days the festival will feature 22 films from Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Netherlands, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

“The eclectic selection of films, from a variety of genres such as drama, romance and comedy is sure to be a treat to film lovers looking to explore the treasures of European cinema. The films are fresh and engaging stories, and an amazing chance for film enthusiasts and students to catch acclaimed and internationally appreciated films,” said Prakash Magdum, director, NFAI.

The festival is open to all and seating will be on first come, first serve basis.

