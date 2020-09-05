e-paper
NGO seeks performance details from Pune MP Girish Bapat

NGO seeks performance details from Pune MP Girish Bapat

The questionnaire is related to Bapat’s promises on making the city pollution-free, development of more gardens, improving the environment, incorporating better traffic management, improvement in the public transport and continuous water supply and safety of women in Pune

pune Updated: Sep 05, 2020 17:01 IST
Nadeem Inamdar
Nadeem Inamdar
Hindustan Times, Pune
Girish Bapat, MP, had promised to undertake various developmental projects under the Pune Smart City plan and also promised to ensure that Pune metro and other ongoing projects will be completed within the deadline.
Girish Bapat, MP, had promised to undertake various developmental projects under the Pune Smart City plan and also promised to ensure that Pune metro and other ongoing projects will be completed within the deadline.(Hindustan Times)
         

A city-based non-governmental organisation (NGO) PuneVotes has sought details from MP Girish Bapat on his performance in the last one year and sent him a questionnaire regarding the same.

PuneVotes is a branch of MumbaiVotes.com which is a not for profit, independent info-bank. The portal is the outreach arm of the informed voter project which is a registered non-profit institution with the charity commissioner’s office in Mumbai.

The questionnaire has been sourced from promises made by him through a manifesto for Pune city released during Lok Sabha Election 2019. Other promises are sourced from newspapers from April 2019 to April 2020 one-year period.

Avinay Sanyogita, researcher, MumbaiVotes, said, “We believe that it’s not just the constitutional but also an ethical duty of elected representatives to fulfil promises made to people. They should take the initiative and declare their performance to the citizens.”

“This will also allow citizens to understand the processes of governance and actively engage with politics. This will promote transparency and accountability, and strengthen democracy in the long run,” he said.

The questionnaire is related to Bapat’s promises on making the city pollution-free, development of more gardens, improving the environment, incorporating better traffic management, improvement in the public transport and continuous water supply and safety of women in Pune which were the main features of Bapat’s poll manifesto.

Bapat had promised to undertake various developmental projects under the Pune Smart City plan and also promised to ensure that Pune metro and other ongoing projects will be completed within the deadline.

In his manifesto, he promised the residents of Pune, that he will work towards improving the sports and education system. He also promised to give homes to everyone, develop the newly-proposed airport at Purandar and 100 per cent segregation of solid waste and garbage till 2020.

MP Girish Bapat said “ I don’t remember if I have received any questionnaire regarding this during past two months. Please ask the concerned organisation to send it on my WhatsApp “

