Nigerian national arrested with cocaine worth ₹88 lakh in Pune

A Nigerian national was arrested by the Pune police in possession of cocaine worth ₹88 lakh on Wednesday. The man identified as Sholadoye Samuel Joy, 44, a resident of Rawat Capstone society in Undri, was arrested from his residence where he stored the drugs.

He was found in possession of 733 grammes of cocaine powder along with cash worth ₹3,68,070; five mobile phones worth ₹24,000; three watches worth ₹90,000 and a digital weighing scale and equipment used to make packets of cocaine, worth ₹1,000. The total recovery was estimated to be worth ₹91,79,070.

“We will investigate the source of the drug as well as the people he was selling it to. We have seized his mobile phones and will investigate the contents of it. A case in the matter is being registered at Kondhwa police station,” said additional commissioner of police (crime) Ashok Morale of Pune police.

Joy was in India sinceFebruary 2019 and claims to have spent some time in Mumbai before renting a house in Pune. The police had sent fake customers to nab him. In India on a valid passport and business visa, Joy claims to have a business of garments in the city, according to the police.

He sold cocaine in high-end localities of Pune near NIBM road, Undri and parts of Kondhwa. The police are on the lookout for his accomplice in the trade.

First Published: Jul 18, 2019 16:39 IST