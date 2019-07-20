Nine killed as overloaded car smashes into truck near Pune

Nine people were killed when their overloaded vehicle collided head-on with truck near Kadamwakvasti, about 20 km from Pune early Saturday morning, police said.

According to Loni Kalbhor police, the victims were travelling in a MPV (Ertiga). Police said preliminary investigation has revealed that the driver of the Ertiga had ignored a no-entry sign before colliding with the truck on the Pune-Solapur highway at 2.30 am.

All nine occupants including the driver in the seven-seater vehicle were killed instantly.

The deceased have identified as Akshay Bharat Waikar, Vishal Subhash Yadav, Nikhil Chandrakant Wable, Sonu alias Noor Mohammed Ashpaque Attar, Parvez Ashpaque Attar, Ramdas, Akshay Chandrakant Dighe , Datta Ganesh Yadav and Zubair Ajit Mulani.

All the deceased were from Daund in Pune district.

