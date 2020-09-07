e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 07, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Nine stolen vehicles recovered from three minors in PCMC

Nine stolen vehicles recovered from three minors in PCMC

pune Updated: Sep 07, 2020 20:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Three minors have been apprehended by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police for their involvement in multiple vehicle theft cases. The police recovered three stolen autorickshaws and six two-wheelers from them.

“They are all 15-year olds. These are the only cases against them. They were produced at the Juvenile Justice Board and released on bail,” said police inspector (crime) Vishwajeet Khule of Chinchwad police station.

Among the recovered vehicles, two were reported to have been stolen from Wakad, and one from Chinchwad, Hinjewadi, MIDC Bhosari, Chatuhshrungi and Khadki each. Two of the nine vehicles have not been reported to be stolen. One among the two is a Hero Honda CD Dawn registered in Sangli and the other is a Mahindra Rodeo registered in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

The vehicles recovered from the three boys were collectively found to be worth Rs 3,50,000, according to a statement issued by the police.

The three were found by a police team on night patrol on duty in light of the recent house break-ins and thefts in the area. As the three were seen suspiciously riding on one motorbike, the police stopped them and sought to see the registration papers of the vehicle, according to the statement.

As the three could not produce registration documents, they started speaking rudely with the policemen. In the meanwhile, the police found the bike to have been reported stolen at Chinchwad police station.

top news
Chanda Kochhar’s husband arrested by ED over money laundering charges
Chanda Kochhar’s husband arrested by ED over money laundering charges
PM Modi hails successful test of indigenous hypersonic technology, congratulates DRDO
PM Modi hails successful test of indigenous hypersonic technology, congratulates DRDO
2 accused in Sushant Singh Rajput drugs case retract statement, say NCB forced them
2 accused in Sushant Singh Rajput drugs case retract statement, say NCB forced them
Pakistan gets it wrong, again | HT Editorial
Pakistan gets it wrong, again | HT Editorial
To review bilateral ties, India and Bangladesh to hold virtual meeting
To review bilateral ties, India and Bangladesh to hold virtual meeting
Saudi hands jail terms to 8 in final Jamal Khashoggi verdict
Saudi hands jail terms to 8 in final Jamal Khashoggi verdict
China using Pakistan for military logistics facilities: US Defence report
China using Pakistan for military logistics facilities: US Defence report
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputCovid-19Delhi MetroNational Education Policy 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In