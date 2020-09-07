Nine stolen vehicles recovered from three minors in PCMC

pune

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 20:08 IST

Three minors have been apprehended by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police for their involvement in multiple vehicle theft cases. The police recovered three stolen autorickshaws and six two-wheelers from them.

“They are all 15-year olds. These are the only cases against them. They were produced at the Juvenile Justice Board and released on bail,” said police inspector (crime) Vishwajeet Khule of Chinchwad police station.

Among the recovered vehicles, two were reported to have been stolen from Wakad, and one from Chinchwad, Hinjewadi, MIDC Bhosari, Chatuhshrungi and Khadki each. Two of the nine vehicles have not been reported to be stolen. One among the two is a Hero Honda CD Dawn registered in Sangli and the other is a Mahindra Rodeo registered in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

The vehicles recovered from the three boys were collectively found to be worth Rs 3,50,000, according to a statement issued by the police.

The three were found by a police team on night patrol on duty in light of the recent house break-ins and thefts in the area. As the three were seen suspiciously riding on one motorbike, the police stopped them and sought to see the registration papers of the vehicle, according to the statement.

As the three could not produce registration documents, they started speaking rudely with the policemen. In the meanwhile, the police found the bike to have been reported stolen at Chinchwad police station.