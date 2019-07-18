NIV Pune confirms four positive cases of Chandipura virus in Gujarat

nozia.sayyed@htlive.com

PUNE After the death of five-year-old girl in Gujarat due to the Chandipura virus in July, Pune-based National Institute of Virology (NIV) has received 21 blood samples from the state, of which four have tested positive.

Chandipura (CHPV) was first discovered in Chandipura village of Maharashtra and has affected various states in the country, including Gujarat.

More than 17 people succumbed to the virus in Gujarat in 2010. Now, the virus is said to have infected patients in Gujarat after which, these serum samples have tested positive by National Institute of Virology.

The national body confirmed four positive cases of Chandipura virus in the paediatric age group which include the deceased toddler, a resident of Bhayli village in Vadodara.

Blood test reports of the victim confirmed that she succumbed to the infection caused by the Chandipura virus.

“A total of 106 cases were investigated from different districts of Gujarat and we found four samples that were sent to us to be positive for the Chandipura virus infection (CHPV). The tests were conducted through real-time PCR reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) sequencing method,” said Dr Atanu Basu, current director at NIV and senior scientist.

He said, “In addition to this, we have found out some of the contacts, close contacts of those infected, testing positive for antibodies for Chandipura virus infection. We have found out that 09/13 have tested positive to have antibodies of the Chandipura virus infection.”

Dr Dilip Patel, an epidemic medical officer from Dahod, Gujarat, who confirmed of the cases, said, “We have sent out blood samples to Pune and are awaiting the results yet. We are unaware whether the four samples which were sent to NIV recently are positive for the virus or not.”

“Even though the National Institute of Virology has found the samples to be positive, we are yet to be informed. However, all the serum samples that were sent to National Institute of Virology were of cases that are in the age group of five and seven years,” he added.

“World Health Organisation (WHO) too has confirmed that this virus is mainly known to affect children more. As per instructions, we have taken all possible care and have surveyed at least 2,561 households and found at least 20 contacts,” Patel said.

“All the samples of the 21 contacts along with the suspected lot have been sent to Pune’s NIV. Even though the contacts have not yet developed Chandipura virus infection like symptoms, we chose to test them too as part of the prevention strategy,” said Patil.

Giving a break up of Chandipura virus infection cases, Patel said, “The first case was reported in Gujarat on January 6 this year; second was found on May 7, whereas the third was found on June 27 and the recent one was found on July 7. Rest all are suspected who are seeking treatment in private as well as government-run facilities.”

The virus is spread through sand flies and is known to infect children with the highest mortality rate that is more than 50 per cent.

First Published: Jul 18, 2019 16:48 IST