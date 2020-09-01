e-paper
Home / Pune News / No Ganpati immersion procession today; PMC seals all ghats

No Ganpati immersion procession today; PMC seals all ghats

To prevent residents from reaching the riverbeds for immersion of the Ganesh idols, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), has sealed all the ghats and some routes in the peth areas, with police expected to keep a strict watch to avoid crowding in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

pune Updated: Sep 01, 2020 14:56 IST
Abhay Khairnar
Abhay Khairnar
Hindustan Times, Pune
This year though, PMC has arranged for mobile water tanks, idol immersion centres and Nirmalya (offerings) collection centres for people who will not be able to immerse idols at home.
This year though, PMC has arranged for mobile water tanks, idol immersion centres and Nirmalya (offerings) collection centres for people who will not be able to immerse idols at home. (Keshav Singh/HT file photo. Representative image)
         

For the first time in at least 100 years, Pune will not witness the much celebrated immersion procession on Tuesday, on the occasion of Anant Chaturdashi.

Most mandals, including the five “manache Ganpati” (most revered), have decided to immerse idols in make-shift tanks set up on the respective mandap premises.

Started in 1893, the annual immersion procession for the Sarvajanik Ganeshostav, that lasts over 24 hours, passes through Laxmi road and attracts five lakh people to partake of the festive grandeur.

According to police estimates, the city witnesses 4,73,000 immersions in the Mula-Mutha rivers, or at public immersion spots, every year.

Solid waste management department head Dyaneshwar Molak said, “Many elected members on their own have set up the idol donation centres. A total of 191 idol donation centres have been set up at various chowks and prominent places where citizens can donate the Ganesh idols.”

PMC has also set up the nirmalya collection centres at 190 places and erected 191 mobile water tanks where citizens can do the immersion.

“As there is no procession, there was no need to depute the staff to clean the roads like every year,” Molak said.

Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said, “Against the background of Covid-19, citizens and Ganesh mandals helped a lot this year, co-operating with the municipal corporation by not carrying out the immersion. I am appealing to all citizens to either immerse the idols at home, only or donate the idol at the centres erected by PMC at prominent places.”

Fire brigade department head Prashant Ranpise said, “As there is no procession, fire brigade department has not deputed manpower near the water bodies.”

BOX 1

No night shift?

The Shreemant Dagdusheth Ganesh Trust’s executive president Hemant Rasne said, “It is the first time on the day of Ganesh immersion, the city would remain calm. Every year, people stay awake the whole night to see the immersion on Laxmi road, Kumthekar road, Kelkar road and Tilak road. People used to sit on roads to take the darshan of Dagdusheth Ganesh, which is one of the attractions of the festival. This year the Dagdusheth mandal will do the arati at the temple in the evening and later there will be no procession. The city will start functioning the next day; every year, the immersion procession is continued till the next afternoon.”

BOX 2

Ganesh immersion schedules of the manache Ganpati mandals

All immersions in temples or at site mandaps itseld

1) Kasba Ganesh - 11.30am

2) Tambdi Jogeshwari - 12.15pm

3) Guruji Talim – 1pm

4) Tulshibaug Ganpati - 1.45pm

5) Kesri Wada- 2.30pm

6) Bhausaheb Rangari - 3.15pm

7) Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganesh - 6.47pm

8) Akhil Mandai Ganpati- 7pm

