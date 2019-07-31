No progress in three Pune civic body’s town planning schemes since December 2018
pune Updated: Jul 31, 2019 17:13 IST
No progress has been reported on the three town planning schemes proposed by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) at Uruli and Phursungi in December 2018.
Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has taken the lead in Mhalunge town planning. It also published the aims behind the other two town planning schemes and was going to execute the same, but PMC claimed that Uruli and Phursungi fell in their jurisdiction.
Yuvraj Deshmukh, superintending engineer, PMC said, “The PMC had published the intention for town planning schemes, but it is true that progress is slow. We are in a process of appointing a consultant to execute the same. We offered PMRDA consultancy, but they are not ready to do the same. PMC has published the tender for the appointment of the consultant last week. The civic body has deposited the money with the district collector office for land mapping.”
Deshmukh added that the town planning scheme is a good tool to carry out planned development in the city. It is a win-win situation for all and PMC is interested in executing the TP schemes.
Proposed Town Planning schemes /area in hectares
Uruli Devachi/108.508
Phursungi 1/262.263/17.46
Phursungi 2/302.262
Pune’s TP scheme history
First town planning scheme in Pune in1931 at Bhamburde (Shivajinagar)
Other town planning in Pune: Somwar peth, Mangalwar peth, Parvati, Gultekadi, Sangamwadi and Hadapsar
TP schemes in Pune/area in hectares/Approved date
Bhamburde/545/1979
Suburban/19.20/ 1973
Somwar and Mangalwar peth/20.66/ 1939
Parvati shankarsheth marg/720/1989
Yerawada/162.8/1983
Hadapsar Industrail /11/1977
Hadapsar Industrail TP 2/146/1978
Sangamwadi/452.40/1975
Benefits of town planning scheme
- PMC will get 40 % land free of cost for roads, gardens, playground, primary schools and hospitals
- Even PMC can sell some land to create all the public amenities
- Landowners are getting fully developed fifty percentage plots of its original size without spending any penny
-PMC can keep 10 % reserved area for affordable housing in the scheme
- As the PMC or concern authority is going to carry out whole work, landowner need not do any documentary or permission work.
