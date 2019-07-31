No progress in three Pune civic body’s town planning schemes since December 2018

pune

No progress has been reported on the three town planning schemes proposed by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) at Uruli and Phursungi in December 2018.

Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has taken the lead in Mhalunge town planning. It also published the aims behind the other two town planning schemes and was going to execute the same, but PMC claimed that Uruli and Phursungi fell in their jurisdiction.

Yuvraj Deshmukh, superintending engineer, PMC said, “The PMC had published the intention for town planning schemes, but it is true that progress is slow. We are in a process of appointing a consultant to execute the same. We offered PMRDA consultancy, but they are not ready to do the same. PMC has published the tender for the appointment of the consultant last week. The civic body has deposited the money with the district collector office for land mapping.”

Deshmukh added that the town planning scheme is a good tool to carry out planned development in the city. It is a win-win situation for all and PMC is interested in executing the TP schemes.

Proposed Town Planning schemes /area in hectares

Uruli Devachi/108.508

Phursungi 1/262.263/17.46

Phursungi 2/302.262

Pune’s TP scheme history

First town planning scheme in Pune in1931 at Bhamburde (Shivajinagar)

Other town planning in Pune: Somwar peth, Mangalwar peth, Parvati, Gultekadi, Sangamwadi and Hadapsar

TP schemes in Pune/area in hectares/Approved date

Bhamburde/545/1979

Suburban/19.20/ 1973

Somwar and Mangalwar peth/20.66/ 1939

Parvati shankarsheth marg/720/1989

Yerawada/162.8/1983

Hadapsar Industrail /11/1977

Hadapsar Industrail TP 2/146/1978

Sangamwadi/452.40/1975

Benefits of town planning scheme

- PMC will get 40 % land free of cost for roads, gardens, playground, primary schools and hospitals

- Even PMC can sell some land to create all the public amenities

- Landowners are getting fully developed fifty percentage plots of its original size without spending any penny

-PMC can keep 10 % reserved area for affordable housing in the scheme

- As the PMC or concern authority is going to carry out whole work, landowner need not do any documentary or permission work.

