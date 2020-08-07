e-paper
No public display for Ganesh idols, Pune police request mandals

No public display for Ganesh idols, Pune police request mandals

I appeal to all the mandals in the city to celebrate the ten-day Ganpati festival in their mandal temple itself and not involve in setting up huge decorations and programmes, Pune joint police commissioner Ravindra Shivse

pune Updated: Aug 07, 2020 16:20 IST
Dheeraj Bengrut
Hindustan Times, Pune
Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said, “Ganpati festival has always been a centre of attraction for Punekars, but this year the situation is different. We have already taken a couple of meetings with the mandal representatives and it is decided that there will be no immersion procession this year.
Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said, "Ganpati festival has always been a centre of attraction for Punekars, but this year the situation is different. We have already taken a couple of meetings with the mandal representatives and it is decided that there will be no immersion procession this year.(HT FILE PHOTO)
         

Pune joint police commissioner Ravindra Shivse has appealed to mandals in the city to celebrate the forthcoming Ganpati festival in their mandal temple and avoid grand celebrations.

He was talking during a meeting organised by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Thursday, at their old building, along with the mandal representatives.

“The Ganpati celebration should not be held in a grand way amid the rise in Covid-19 positive cases. Recently, our old Wari tradition and even the Eid celebrations were cancelled amid the pandemic,” said Shivse.

“I appeal to all the mandals in the city to celebrate the ten-day Ganpati festival in their mandal temple itself and not involve in setting up huge decorations and programmes,” he said.

On this occasion Pune city mayor Murlidhar Mohol, PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar, other PMC and police officials were present.

Shivse further said, “No permissions will be given for decorations or ‘Dekhavas’ this year, and only volunteers and few people should be present during the celebration at temples.”

During the meeting representatives of the mandals demand financial support to smaller Ganpati mandals for this year celebrations.

“Most of the mandals have not yet got back their deposits back from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) and even from PMC we should get it back,” they said.

Ajay Paithankar, president, Jaydeep Ganpati mandal, Guruwar peth said, “We are aware of the current Covid-19 situation so the celebrations will be low-key this year, but small mandals should get financial support from PMC to conduct traditional and simple ritual.”

Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said, “Ganpati festival has always been a centre of attraction for Punekars, but this year the situation is different. We have already taken a couple of meetings with the mandal representatives and it is decided that there will be no immersion procession this year. No new permissions will be given to Ganpati mandals.”

“We also appeal to mandals and household Ganpati to immerse the idol in their mandal or the home itself. The sodium bicarbonate will be provided to all the Punekars at ward office level,” he said.

