Home / Pune News / Noise pollution levels in Pune city dip on immersion day, but still exceed permissible limit

Noise pollution levels in Pune city dip on immersion day, but still exceed permissible limit

Permissible limit in residential areas, as per Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000 (amended in 2017) published by Ministry of Environment and Forest, is 55 dB in the daytime and 45 dB in the night time

pune Updated: Sep 03, 2020 16:20 IST
Shalaka Shinde
Shalaka Shinde
Hindustan Times, Pune
Volunteers of Hutatma Babu Genu Ganesh Mandal play Dhol - Tasha inside the Temple.
Volunteers of Hutatma Babu Genu Ganesh Mandal play Dhol - Tasha inside the Temple.(Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
         

The noise pollution level in the city dipped on Ganesh immersion day (Tuesday) as compared to last year, as the deafening sound created by traditional instruments dhol-tasha, DJ systems, loudspeakers, and processions were absent from the streets due to the Covid-19 restrictions, according to data by the Pune unit of Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB). However, the noise levels remained above permissible limits due to pre-existing ambient noise caused by traffic, construction, among others.

The permissible limit in residential areas, as per Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000 (amended in 2017) published by Ministry of Environment and Forest, is 55 dB in the daytime and 45 dB in the night time.

Shivajinagar, which had recorded the least level of noise pollution in 2019 with 73.4 decibels (dB), recorded 72.2-decibel average in 2020; Karve road, which averaged 96.6 dB in 2019, recorded 72.7dB; Laxmi road, with 89.6 dB in 2019, recorded 75 dB in 2020; Kothrud, which recorded 92.8 dB in 2019, averaged 72.8 dB in 2020 on the last day of the 10-day festival, according to MPCB data.

“The noise levels were low this year for sure. There were no processions, dhol-tasha or DJ systems, but due to the pre-existing ambient noise, it is far from permissible limit,” said Pratap Jagtap, sub-regional officer-1, Pune, MPCB.

