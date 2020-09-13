Not a ‘fish market’ anymore: Camp’s Shivaji Market fails to rev up business, draw in customers post lockdown

pune

Updated: Sep 13, 2020 17:37 IST

The iconic Shri Chatrapati Shivaji Market in Camp, which has been serving Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) residents, with fresh fruits and vegetables over the years, is missing its typical buzz. The pandemic has caused the booming business at the British-era heritage structure lose its lustre.

After all vendors were allowed to operate from September 1, the business still hasn’t picked up pace. A place which was the quintessential ‘local fish market’ with all its bearings of loud sale calls by vendors and bylanes brimming with customers making their way to get fresh produce, is now a dull, silent place. However, residents say that the market area has become cleaner with all the Covid-19 protocols in place and they do not see muck on the market floors and there are santisers everywhere. Residents also like the slightly empty alleys of the marketplace as it helps them manoeuvre through the area while maintaining social distancing, which would have been impossible in pre-Covid times here.

The empty lanes, however, paint a sorry picture for the 550 traders who had been waiting for four months to restart their business. Despite being part of ‘essential services’, one of the oldest marketplaces in the city, is facing huge losses as customers now look at home deliveries and do not want to step out. The market, with lower stalls and upper stalls for fish, chicken, mutton, vegetables, fruits and provision stores, runs between 7am and 7pm. Traders say they get a glimpse of the bustling life between 9am and 12pm, when most of the footfall is registered now. However, despite implementing all Covid-19 precautions, the footfall is too low to help the market survive.

“We reopened our shops after four months. There are no good signs of business here as customers do not want to come because of the fear of spread of the virus,” Abdul Wahid Momim, a committee member and chicken stall holder of the newly formed Chhatrapati Shivaji Market Traders’ Association.

The shops in the market were open for 12 days in July from July 1-12 followed by a 10-day lockdown. On July 22, PCB allowed reopening of 33% stalls with the odd-even formula. This shutdown has hit the traders hard. “We are facing a 70 per cent loss in business and ever since we opened up, we are doing only 25 to 30 per cent of our earlier business volume,” added Momim.

As per Manzur Shaikh, president of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Market Traders Association, constant vigilance by the police officials from the nearby Char Bawdi police chowky, has contributed to keeping customers at bay. “The fear of being caught inside the market without a mask is affecting our customers. We often get calls from them asking if it is safe for them to come in. Some of them relay their orders over the phone and then, we deliver them, thus maintaining social distancing, but it only works on certain days and on large bulk orders in terms of meat and fish. Sadly, it is not the same for vegetable vendors.”

The vegetable and fruit market are empty inside the market. “We have followed all the protocols set by the PCB- from masks to sanitisers. However, the pandemic has managed to kill our business, which has been running for the past 55 years. We are facing 70 to 80 per cent loss in business as we are paying rent (which is hiked every three years, this year by 30 per cent), electricity, as well as our staff salary. We had to remove most of our staff and now family members are managing the stall,” said Sharad Borate, owner of Jai Bharat vegetable suppliers, which has been a part of the market since 1965.

Meanwhile, there are some who live close to the market and cannot resist the call of fresh produce. Manali Thopte, a regular customer, said, “When the lockdown was announced, the market shut down and it was a problem for us as we usually stock everything from the market because the produce is very fresh. When I heard that the market is open again, I came back. Initially, I was hesitant to enter the market as I have an infant at home and was worried about the virus, but I come equipped with gloves, mask and sanitiser.”

Similarly, a student of Azam Campus, and resident of Bhavani peth, Achumi Lhosheto, has been coming to this market for the past three years. “The vegetables are sold at a higher price elsewhere, while here it is quite reasonable and fresh.”

Adding to the traders’ woes is no electricity and water supply to the market. Although the stall owners are paying for electricity and water within the market, the electricity has been cut due to non-payment by PCB , leaving the streetlights inside the market shut for almost a year. Also the stalls dealing with meat, need running water, which too has been shut off. “We are all using our personal connection of water and electricity to run the business,” said Dhanajay Varad, a member of the association.

“We completed 100 days of keeping the fish market closed, and are bearing a loss of Rs 16 lakh. I have seven freezers and all of them were stocked with fish when the lockdown was announced. I had to throw all the produce as the electricity supply to the market was cut off. Currently, only 5 per cent of the sale is happening as compared to the sale earlier which was around Rs 1.5 lakh before the lockdown. We are selling fish at the cheapest rate possible, for example, Bombay duck which usually would cost Rs 300 per kg this season, is being sold at Rs 100 per kg,” said Ashwin Pardeshi, Aatish Seafood, stall owner.

For Khushnuma Daruwalla, a resident of East Street, fish is a staple diet of their family. “ I am a Parsi and we love to eat fish. Earlier, I would come here twice a week to pick up the freshest produce that was available, but ever since the lockdown, we pick up in bulk and store it. With the market open, I come here twice a week and take enough produce to last a week. The place is very clean and is sanitized.”

Aasma Shaikh, a resident of Taboot Street, said, “ I have pets at home and I have to buy chicken for them. During the lockdown it was difficult to manage, but now that they have opened the market, I am happy to see that they have sanitizer stands and the place is cleaner. The staff wears gloves and masks. Earlier, I used to come here thrice a week, now only twice, if need be.”