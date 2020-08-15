e-paper
Pune News / Of 496 Covid-19 patients in critical care, 222 suffer from diabetes, hypertension, or both

Of 496 Covid-19 patients in critical care, 222 suffer from diabetes, hypertension, or both

The data also shows a stark difference in terms of the gender of Covid-19 patients, with 67 per cent of them being male, and 32% being female

pune Updated: Aug 15, 2020 17:47 IST
Steffy Thevar
Steffy Thevar
Hindustan Times, Pune
Healthcare workers check residents for Covid-19 during a free camp organised by Jagruti Mahila and Balkallyan Sanstha at Shivsagar City, Sun City road in Pune, India, on Thursday.
Healthcare workers check residents for Covid-19 during a free camp organised by Jagruti Mahila and Balkallyan Sanstha at Shivsagar City, Sun City road in Pune, India, on Thursday.(Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
         

Of the 496 Covid-19 patients in critical care, listed with the Pune municipal corporation (PMC), at least 222 suffer from diabetes, hypertension, or both.

The data is collated from the PMC’s iHealWell app which tracks critical patients in 50 hospitals across the city.

The data also shows a stark difference in terms of the gender of Covid-19 patients, with 67 per cent of them being male, and 32% being female.

The 51-60-year-old age group is the most affected in terms of number of patients in critical care.

Of the 496 patients in critical care admitted in hospitals, 84 have both diabetes and hypertension; while 80 have only diabetes; and 58 have only hypertension.

Both diabetes and hypertension have emerged as the most common comorbidities causing the most damage among Covid-19 patients.

Additional municipal commissioner Rubal Agarwal said, “PMC can get real-time insight for all critical patients admitted in 50 hospitals, including the patients’ line of treatment, their condition and hospital compliance in terms of beds. We can see that diabetes and hypertension are the most common comorbid conditions. With regards to bringing in more transparency we have also appointed deputy collectors, PMC HoDs, auditors and medical officers in 25 major hospitals to check and verify bills of Covid-19 patients. We have also made the concerned email ID, dedicated helpline number and Whatsapp number public for grievances.”

