One lakh citizens respond positively to Pune police SEVA app

The Service Excellence and Victim Assistance (Seva) initiative of Pune police aimed at redressing public grievances in real time has received good response from residents. According to the data provided by Pune police commissionerate, of the 1,05,170 residents called for feedback, 1,01,042 people had something good to say about the department.

At least 300 students under the aegis of National Service Scheme (NSS) were involved in the Service Excellence and Victim Assistance initiative to invite visitors to police stations and get their feedback. The Seva application was started on September 1, 2018, and 1,09,264 residents have visited police stations and chowkies till date.

Under the Seva system, a police constable has been entrusted to note details of every person visiting police chowki or police station. The constable has been given a tablet to feed name, phone number and photo of the visitor. Using the data, a team at the police commissionerate control room in Camp calls every person to know about their experience and whether they are satisfied with the services. At least 300 residents are called for feedback every day.

Sunil Phulari, additional commissioner of police (east region), said, “The objective is to take feedback of residents within seven days of their visit to any of our offices and knowing whether their issues are resolved or not. Till now, we have called 1,05,170 residents for feedback and 1,01,042 have given positive review. Senior officers are personally looking into issues raised by persons who were unsatisfied with response of police station staff.”

Sunil Phulari, police additional commissioner, said the NSS students got a first-hand experience of police grievance redressal mechanism where they addressed the queries with patience, politeness, care and concern. “We will continue these initiatives as part of our citizen connect programme to address public grievances in real time. Not only police related complaints, but those related to other departments were also addressed by the students,” he said.

Earlier, the Seva operated at police station level. Since April 20, the Seva facility has been extended to 102 police chowkies across the city. For better monitoring, there is a team of senior officers comprising additional commissioner of police Phulari, deputy commissioner of police (crime) Bachchan Singh and assistant commissioner of police (operations) Deepak Humbre, and sub-inspector Baban Gaikwad.

Deputy commissioner of police Bachchan Singh said, “There were about 4,096 residents who could not be contacted as their numbers were unreachable or wrongly fed in the system. As of now, only 32 persons said that they were unsatisfied with the response of police stations. Most of people had their issues related to other departments, including PMC, MSEDCL, courts.”

