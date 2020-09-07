e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 07, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / One person killed, four injured as retired cop rams car into puncture shop in Balewadi

One person killed, four injured as retired cop rams car into puncture shop in Balewadi

The retired PI was driving a white Volkswagen Polo registered in Pimpri-Chinchwad. A complaint has been lodged by autorickshaw driver Yashwant Bhandwalkar (29) who has also sustained injuries on his foot, thigh, and elbow due to the accident.

pune Updated: Sep 07, 2020 16:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
“He is under arrest and is a retired police inspector. He was in the social security branch,” said senior police inspector Anil Shewale of Chatuhshrungi police station.
“He is under arrest and is a retired police inspector. He was in the social security branch,” said senior police inspector Anil Shewale of Chatuhshrungi police station.(HT PHOTO)
         

One person died and four others were injured after a retired police officer rammed his vehicle into them in Balewadi on Sunday afternoon. The retired officer has been identified as police inspector (PI) Sanjay Vamanrao Nikam (58) and has been booked for drink driving.

Nikam was caught by bystanders before the police was informed about the incident. The deceased has been identified as Santosh Bansi Rathod (35) a resident of Kalewadi, Pune, who was waiting outside a puncture shop to get a tyre fixed, when the retired officer rammed into the shop.

The retired PI was driving a white Volkswagen Polo registered in Pimpri-Chinchwad. A complaint has been lodged by autorickshaw driver Yashwant Bhandwalkar (29) who has also sustained injuries on his foot, thigh, and elbow due to the accident.

The injured have been identified as Rajesh Sarvesh Singh, Dashrath Baban Mane, Salman Lal Tamboli, and the owner of the puncture shop. “He was visibly drunk. The people around held onto him till the police arrived. There were many bottles of alcohol found in his car as well,” said Meghraj Bhandwalkar, brother of the complainant.

“He is under arrest and is a retired police inspector. He was in the social security branch,” said senior police inspector Anil Shewale of Chatuhshrungi police station.

A case under Sections 271 (disobedience to quarantine rule), 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code along with Sections 184 (rash driving), 185 (drunk driving), and 119/177 of the Motor Vehicles Act has been registered at the Chatuhshrungi police station.

top news
Wang Yi to discuss total disengagement in Ladakh with Jaishankar in Moscow
Wang Yi to discuss total disengagement in Ladakh with Jaishankar in Moscow
Sushant Singh Rajput case: AIIMS team conducts test to check for poisoning
Sushant Singh Rajput case: AIIMS team conducts test to check for poisoning
China dismisses New Delhi’s concerns over 5 missing Indians in Arunachal Pradesh
China dismisses New Delhi’s concerns over 5 missing Indians in Arunachal Pradesh
India joins US, Russia, China hypersonic Missile club
India joins US, Russia, China hypersonic Missile club
Kangana says BMC will demolish her Mumbai office, shares video
Kangana says BMC will demolish her Mumbai office, shares video
Rhea Chakraborty files police complaint against Sushant’s sister Priyanka
Rhea Chakraborty files police complaint against Sushant’s sister Priyanka
China shows off Covid-19 vaccines for first time
China shows off Covid-19 vaccines for first time
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputCovid-19Delhi MetroNational Education Policy 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In