One religion: the religion of love says, Didi Kumari, chairperson, Sadhu Vaswani Mission

Didi Krishna Kumari, working chairperson, Sadhu Vaswani Mission, speaks to Parth Welankar on account of the first death anniversary and 101st birth anniversary of Jashan Pahlajrai Vaswani popularly known as Dada JP Vaswani.

What are the three teachings of Dada JP Vaswani which are most relevant in current times and should be followed by the current and future generations as well?

Dada’s preaching always had the following three principles. Turn back to God: It is never too late to turn back to God. What is needed is sincerity, cooperation of the mind and an intensity of faith. Divinity of life: To be compassionate is to experience divinity in our everyday life and Harmony: All world - religions are mirrors of the One Face. In them all shines the One Light. He always focused on guiding the youth and children of this nation. The seeds of humanity are its children. Invest in them. Take care of them. They can regenerate humanity. Take care of your children; they are your richest treasure, he said.

Residents pay homage to Dada JP Vaswani at Sadhu Vaswani Mission on Thursday ( Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO )

There has always been a debate between finding peace through materialistic pragmatism and through eternal bliss. What do you have to say that can perhaps clear the ambiguity of people in choosing the correct path?

Our minds are scattered. They are dispersed because they are tainted with desire. We need to purify our minds. We must be on guard against three things that make our minds impure: Love of pleasure, the desire for sense-gratification and sense- indulgence, greed of gold – the desire to amass wealth and the desire for power – fame, name, publicity, popularity and earthly greatness. We need to create balance between need and want.

What do you have to say on the current practice of religion?

Religion is a way of life, the life of simplicity, service, compassion and love. I have met many who will go to any length to prove the superiority of their religion over those of others. They will hold endless discussions and debates. They will even fight for it - and die for it. But I have met very few who live for their religion - who bear witness to its great teaching in deeds of daily living. Religion is life! There is One God, One religion - The Religion of Love .

What is the true service to humankind?

What the world needs today, more than anything else is love – in – action. Love – in – action is sympathy, service, sacrifice. A life lived only for oneself becomes stale and stagnant. But a life spent in the service of others, flows clean and free like a sparkling river and ultimately reaches the ocean of the Supreme Self.

(The thoughts and ideas mentioned in the article are the exact words through the teachings of Dada Vaswani)

First Published: Jul 12, 2019 16:26 IST