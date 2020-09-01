Online darshan and 7,500 police officials to ensure empty streets in Pune

pune

The 11-day Ganpati festival will come to a close in Pune on Tuesday without the festivities that usually mark the end of the annual festival.

However, the immersion ceremonies will be broadcast by the mandals on their respective social media accounts and by local news channels.

“Pune has followed the code of conduct and has proved itself to be the cultural centre. Tomorrow’s (Tuesday) rules are clear: no permission for public immersion. All immersions should be done at local immersion spots. The manache Ganpati have decided the timings and will immerse at the mandaps or within the temple,” said Ravindra Shisve, joint commissioner of Pune police.

Annually, the city witnesses over 4,73,000 immersions in the river or at the public immersion spots, according to Shisve.

“The immersion will begin at 11:30am with Kasba Ganpati. The manache Ganpati will follow within half an hour of each other as per the order,” said Shrikant Shete, president of Kasba Ganpati mandal.

The manache Ganpati (five most important Ganpati’s of Pune) will follow an order for visarjan starting from Kasba Ganpati, followed by Tambdi Jogeshwari Ganpati, followed by Guruji Talim, Tulshibaug, and Kesari Wada.

The details of the live broadcast can be found on the independent websites of each of the five.

The annual festivities of devotees, rangoli, flowers, dhol-tasha, and procession will be missing and the immersion will happen either within the temple or the nearby mandaps installed by the public Ganpati trusts.

“Hardly 10 people will be present - important trust workers - since it will be happening inside the temple. People have extended tremendous co-operation. The need of the hour was such. At least 1.5 crore people watched online. Next year, we will make up for all the lost fervour,” said Ashok Godse, trustee, Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Sarvajanik Ganpati Trust.

Over 7,500 city police officials along with bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS), quick response team (QRT), riot control police (RCP) will be present on the streets of Pune. However, the proceedings might end much before the usual time this year, according to Shisve.

“People who come for darshan will be stopped. If need be, we will make a temporary diversion for the roads that lead to major Ganpatis during their visarjan timings. Hopefully, tomorrow everything will wind up by 11pm-12am.

Like every year, it will not go on until the next morning,” said Shisve.