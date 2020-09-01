e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 01, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Online darshan and 7,500 police officials to ensure empty streets in Pune

Online darshan and 7,500 police officials to ensure empty streets in Pune

However, the immersion ceremonies will be broadcast by the mandals on their respective social media accounts and by local news channels.

pune Updated: Sep 01, 2020 14:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
Annually, the city witnesses over 4,73,000 immersions in the river or at the public immersion spots, according to Ravindra Shisve, joint commissioner of Pune police.
Annually, the city witnesses over 4,73,000 immersions in the river or at the public immersion spots, according to Ravindra Shisve, joint commissioner of Pune police. (PTI Photo)
         

The 11-day Ganpati festival will come to a close in Pune on Tuesday without the festivities that usually mark the end of the annual festival.

However, the immersion ceremonies will be broadcast by the mandals on their respective social media accounts and by local news channels.

“Pune has followed the code of conduct and has proved itself to be the cultural centre. Tomorrow’s (Tuesday) rules are clear: no permission for public immersion. All immersions should be done at local immersion spots. The manache Ganpati have decided the timings and will immerse at the mandaps or within the temple,” said Ravindra Shisve, joint commissioner of Pune police.

Annually, the city witnesses over 4,73,000 immersions in the river or at the public immersion spots, according to Shisve.

“The immersion will begin at 11:30am with Kasba Ganpati. The manache Ganpati will follow within half an hour of each other as per the order,” said Shrikant Shete, president of Kasba Ganpati mandal.

The manache Ganpati (five most important Ganpati’s of Pune) will follow an order for visarjan starting from Kasba Ganpati, followed by Tambdi Jogeshwari Ganpati, followed by Guruji Talim, Tulshibaug, and Kesari Wada.

The details of the live broadcast can be found on the independent websites of each of the five.

The annual festivities of devotees, rangoli, flowers, dhol-tasha, and procession will be missing and the immersion will happen either within the temple or the nearby mandaps installed by the public Ganpati trusts.

“Hardly 10 people will be present - important trust workers - since it will be happening inside the temple. People have extended tremendous co-operation. The need of the hour was such. At least 1.5 crore people watched online. Next year, we will make up for all the lost fervour,” said Ashok Godse, trustee, Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Sarvajanik Ganpati Trust.

Over 7,500 city police officials along with bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS), quick response team (QRT), riot control police (RCP) will be present on the streets of Pune. However, the proceedings might end much before the usual time this year, according to Shisve.

“People who come for darshan will be stopped. If need be, we will make a temporary diversion for the roads that lead to major Ganpatis during their visarjan timings. Hopefully, tomorrow everything will wind up by 11pm-12am.

Like every year, it will not go on until the next morning,” said Shisve.

tags
top news
The curious link behind China’s Ladakh moves and a looming food crisis
The curious link behind China’s Ladakh moves and a looming food crisis
Situation critical in Ladakh after PLA aggression in Chushul
Situation critical in Ladakh after PLA aggression in Chushul
Supreme Court gives telecom companies 10 years to clear AGR dues
Supreme Court gives telecom companies 10 years to clear AGR dues
Former president Pranab Mukherjee cremated with full state honours
Former president Pranab Mukherjee cremated with full state honours
‘Outsized demands to claim territory’: US official on China action in India
‘Outsized demands to claim territory’: US official on China action in India
Kafeel Khan’s speech did not promote hatred, invoking NSA illegal, says HC
Kafeel Khan’s speech did not promote hatred, invoking NSA illegal, says HC
JEE Mains 2020: What students across India said after the exams
JEE Mains 2020: What students across India said after the exams
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputTelangana’s Covid-19 tallyJEE main 2020Unlock 4

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In