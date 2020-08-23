e-paper
Home / Pune News / Online darshans to smaller idols make fest unique in Pune

Online darshans to smaller idols make fest unique in Pune

To catch a glimpse of the well-known Ganpati idols like Lalbaugcha Raja, Dagdusheth Ganpati and other, the devotees will have to log in online instead of in-person darshan

pune Updated: Aug 23, 2020 17:16 IST
Shalaka Shinde
Shalaka Shinde
Hindustan Times, Pune
A person with a video camera at the Kasba Ganpati Mandal where online darshan services have been arranged.
A person with a video camera at the Kasba Ganpati Mandal where online darshan services have been arranged.(HT PHOTO)
         

The annual Ganpati festival is here with the entire state geared up to celebrate it. However, for the first time, the century-old festival starting Saturday till September 1, will be celebrated differently in view of Covid-19 pandemic. Here are various ways the festival is different this year:

No processions: The public processions organised on the first and last day of the 10-day festival will be missed on the streets in cities like Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and other parts in Maharashtra. The police have prohibited any processions, which is one of highlights of the festival.

No dhol tasha performances: The processions are accompanies by dhol-tasha troupes which have been an integral part of the celebrations. The harmonised sound of hundreds of humungous dhols mark the beginning and end of festivities in Maharashtra. However, this year, the music is missing. “Every year, my family and I come to witness grand celebrations through processions by various mandals. We are missing it this year,” said Sai Ambekar, a banker.

Idols smaller in height: After government capped the Ganpati idol height at 4-feet, most mandals in Mumbai and Pune have decided to install smaller idols. In Mumbai, tall idols have been a major attraction of the festival.

Online darshan: To catch a glimpse of the well-known Ganpati idols like Lalbaugcha Raja, Dagdusheth Ganpati and other, the devotees will have to log in online instead of in-person darshan. Families and friends throng the mandaps of various Ganpati installations in various parts of Maharashtra to witness skits, social activities, games, innovative installations and decorations.

Home delivery: The idols for home installation were home delivered by the sellers to avoid crowding at stalls. The goods required for puja were also delivered directly to residents’ doorsteps. The priests, who perform aartis and pujas during these installations, have also chosen the online way of reaching out to their customers.

