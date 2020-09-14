e-paper
Only 50 golfers allowed to play at a time on the course: Swastik Sirsikar, golf captain, Poona club golf course

Only 50 golfers allowed to play at a time on the course: Swastik Sirsikar, golf captain, Poona club golf course

Swastik Sirsikar, golf captain of the Poona club golf course, described how a golf course with safety SOPs can score a birdie even during a pandemic.

pune Updated: Sep 14, 2020 16:28 IST
JigarHindocha
Hindustan Times, Pune
Swastik Sirsikar, golf captain, Poona club golf course.
Swastik Sirsikar, golf captain, Poona club golf course.(Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO)
         

The lockdown facilitated the early renovation of the club house at Poona club golf course. The golf course restarted its operations on August 5 and since then has functioned smoothly. Members are happy with the condition of the course and the renovated club house adds to the joy of playing their favourite sport. Swastik Sirsikar, golf captain of the Poona club golf course, described how a golf course with safety SOPs can score a birdie even during a pandemic.

How challenging was it to get the course ready again?

No one had expected that it would be such a long lockdown. We closed our course on March 17, but had hoped that it would reopen in April or May. The conditions were challenging as our staff members were not coming in, also we are located very close to a containment zone, Yerawada, and many of the maintenance staff lived in the same place, so we faced a lot of difficulty. We got e-passes and permission for a few staffers to come and do the work only for couple of hours daily. Right before we open our course, we got our whole staff tested for Covid to assure our members that they will be playing in a safe environment.

Has the number of golfers coming to the course increased?

We were apprehensive about the number of golfers who would come back in the first month of our reopening (August). First it was 80 or 90 golfers who had prior bookings. Currently, 150 members visit the golf course in a day at separate time intervals allotted to them between 7am and 6pm. Only 50 golfers are allowed to play at a time on the course. We are not focused on how much money is coming in as right now we just want to provide our recreational facilities to the members who have been locked down over the past few months. We cannot open our restaurants and cafeterias as it gives people a chance to socialise.

How has the functioning of the golf course been tracked?

Everything is monitored on a daily basis and everyone is happy with standard operating procedures (SOP) in place. The committee meets every week on Wednesday to review all the operations, if not physical then through online platforms. The SOPs are upgraded too.

A worker sanitizes the golf bag at Poona club golf course in Pune, India, on Sunday, September 13, 2020.
A worker sanitizes the golf bag at Poona club golf course in Pune, India, on Sunday, September 13, 2020. ( Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO )
