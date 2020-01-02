Organ donation: More needs to be done to meet staggering demand for transplants

pune

Updated: Jan 02, 2020 20:14 IST

Despite various programmes undertaken by the central and state government agencies to increase the number of organ donations in the city, the number of people coming forward to donate their organs is far less than the number of people who are awaiting a healthy organ. The number of organs retrieved and transplanted in 2019 has gone down as compared to 2018, according to data by the Regional and State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (Rotto-Sotto).

Less than 10 per cent of the demand for organs is being met in the city, shows data by Rotto-Sotto in 2019. In 2019, in the city there were 63 BSD (brain stem dead) donors and 192 organs were retrieved and 188 organs were transplanted.

In 2018, there were 63 BSD (brain stem dead) donors in the city from whom 253 organs were retrieved and 242 organs were transplanted.

Although Maharashtra this year topped the list of organ donations by deceased with 153 donations that gave new life to 449 patients in the period between November 2018 to October 2019, the number of those awaiting organs runs in thousands.

As per the data for 2019, in the four zones, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and Aurangabad, the maximum demand is for kidney, liver and heart. Pune and Mumbai zones lead in organ donation and transplantation.

In Mumbai, against a demand of 3,672 kidneys, only 96 could get a transplant in 2019 and in case of liver, 378 patients awaited a transplant, but only 68 could get a healthy organ.

Explaining the reason for the variation in retrieval rate and consent, Dr Lobo Gajiwala, director, Rotto-Sotto, said, “The process of organ donation involves multiple steps and at each step, donors can be lost. Not all patients declared brain stem dead get converted into donors. Relatives may refuse consent for organ donation. Even if consent is given, a donor may crash, or the surgeons may find the organs medically unfit, or there may be some other contraindications. This drops the number of donors further.”

As an example, she pointed out that in Mumbai, there were 99 potential donors identified and organs were finally retrieved from only 76 donors. In Pune, 104 potential donors were identified, but organs were retrieved from 63. In Aurangabad, the conversion figures were three out of five potential donors, and in Nagpur 18 out of 27.

Often organs are shared between different states too which leads to the mismatch in the number of retrieved and transplanted organs.

Dr Lobo added that public awareness about the need for and the process of organ donation is a big factor in getting the consent of relatives.

The regional organ transplant organisation along with its associated NGOs and the four zonal transplant coordination centres (ZTCC) had been actively conducting awareness programmes to prepare the ground for counselling relatives by transplant coordinators for organ donation.

“The teams of doctors who certify brain stem death, the intensivists who maintain the potential donors, the transplant coordinators who coordinate the donation process, and the organ retrieval teams, all of whom work round the clock, are the backbone of the organ donation programme,’ said Dr Lobo.

Aarti Gokhale, central coordinator of Pune ZTCC, said, “Often despite consent from the kin of patients, due to medical reason like ailments in the patients, quality of organs, traumatic damage to the organ or injury due to accidents due to such reason we cannot use the organs despite the willingness of the donor. Therefore, even though we had an increase in the number of donors coming out to donate, the retrieval rate has remained the same. However, it is also positive to know that more people are now opening up to donating organs.”

Donate life: Become an organ donor

Intro: In the four zones - Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur and Aurangabad - the maximum demand among organs is for kidney, liver and heart, according to data by Regional and State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (Rotto-Sotto)

Organs donated, retrieved and transplanted

(figures from January to December 2019)

Pune

63 number of BSD (brain stem dead) donors

192 number of organs retrieved

188 number of organs transplanted

From January 1 to December 31, 2018

63 number of BSD (brain stem dead) donors

253 number of organs retrieved

242 Transplanted

Mumbai

79 number of BSD (brain stem dead) donors

222 number of organs retrieved

76 number of organs transplanted

Aurangabad

3 number of BSD (brain stem dead) donors

8 number of organs retrieved

5 number of organs transplanted

Nagpur

8 number of BSD (brain stem dead) donors

49 number of retrieved organs

45 number of organs transplanted

Maximum demand for kidney, liver and heart

Pune

Retrieved/ Transplanted/Waiting

Kidney/106/96/1,334

Liver/65/64/453

Heart/12/13/41

From January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018

Kidney/81/75

Liver/56/56

Heart/12/9

Mumbai

Kidney/121/121/3,672

Liver/68/68/378

Heart/ 21/21/20

Aurangabad

Kidney/6/4/293

Liver/2/1/49

Heart/0/0/0

Nagpur

Kidney/28/28/290

Liver/6/16/67

Heart/3/1/0