Out of ₹7,482cr cess collected by Maharashtra, only spent ₹830cr on labour welfare

The Maharashtra Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board collected ₹7,482 crore revenue from cess since 2007, but has been able to spend only ₹830 crore on labour welfare schemes.

The figures available on the board’s official site states that 10 per cent of total project cost has been used for labour welfare since 2007.

A Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) official, on condition of anonymity, confirmed that the civic body has submitted around ₹400 crore cess to the board in the last few years.

Maharashtra building and other construction work collects 1 percentage cess of total construction project cost from each ongoing construction site in the state. The state licencing authorities are collecting the cess from builders and submitting it to the welfare board.

Nitin Pawar, city-based labour welfare activist, said, “The Maharashtra Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board has become a toothless body. It does not have any machinery to execute the law and no offices at local levels. The board is getting revenue, but not passing it to the construction labour. The board should set up divisional offices and appoint enough staff to execute the law for the safety of construction workers.”

Pawar said that 35 boards have been set up across the state under the Maharashtra Mathadi, Hamal and Other Manual Workers (Regulation of Employment Welfare) Act. “Welfare boards at district levels should be set up for construction workers,” he said.

A civic official said that the board not passing benefits to workers force the latter to live in sheds and temporary shanties. The board should construct movable homes with plastic or similar material and hand it over to builders on rent as it would help provide safe labour camps at construction sites.

First Published: Jul 04, 2019 16:53 IST