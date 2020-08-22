Pandemic-hit Pune set to welcome Ganesha with low-key celebrations

pune

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 18:47 IST

The 10-day Ganpati festival will start from Saturday in a completely changed format due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The Pune police department has appealed to Ganpati mandals to celebrate the festival in a small way within the temple premises. Some of the prominent Ganpati mandals in the city have erected small pandals whereas some of the famous mandals which are known for their huge pandals and decoration sets have cancelled the celebrations this year.

Shrikant Shete, president of the first manacha Kasba Ganpati mandal said, “This Ganpati festival has a history of more than 125 years and this is the first time when we all are going to celebrate it in a very small way. We are thankful to the PMC that they have allowed us to erect a small mandal and celebrate the festival in a very simple way this time. I appeal to all public please do not come for darshan of bappa instead they can do it online on social media platforms. We are going to take various health and medical checkup drives during the festival days. If the situation comes under control until September 20 then it would be a successful Ganpati festival.”

Talking about the first day pooja and simple celebrations by the five manache Ganpati mandals, Rajabhau Tikar, president of second manacha Ganpati mandal said, “Due to Covid-19, there won’t be any grand celebrations, dhol tasha or music band processions to welcome Bappa on the first day. Normally, we used to invite an eminent personality from the society for the pranpratistha pooja on the first day of Ganpati, but this year it won’t be possible. So we have decided amongst ourselves that the Ganpati mandal representatives only go to each other’s mandal to do pooja. We all have decided the pooja timings and accordingly it will be done with a limited number of people.”

Every year on the first day of Ganpati festival there are huge processions organised by these manache and prominent Ganpati mandals in the city. In this procession, there are dhol tasha groups, musical bands, performing artists of traditional games and DJ sound system. All this has been cancelled now due to the pandemic.

Another prominent mandal, the Dagdusheth Ganpati mandal which erects a huge pandal every year which is a replica model of a temple in the country.

Mahesh Suryavanshi, treasurer of Dagdusheth Ganpati mandal said, “This year we have cancelled all the celebration plans and are going to make it in a simple manner. There won’t be any decoration or replica of temple to avoid the crowd during the festival. Darshan won’t be allowed to public as we do not want to risk lives of people during these tough times.”

Pranpratistha pooja of five manache Ganpati Mandals

1. Manacha Pahila Shree Kasba Ganpati pooja to be done by Hemant Rasane, PMC standing committee chairman and Dagdusheth Ganpati Mandal festival president at 11.40 am

2. Manacha Dusra Ganpati Shree Tambadi Jogeshwari Ganpati pooja to be done by Anna Thorat president of Akhil Mandai Ganpati mandal at 11 am

3. Manacha Tisra Ganpati Shree Guruji Talim Ganpati pooja to be done by Puneet Balan, festival president of Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati mandal at 12.15 pm

4. Manacha Choutha Ganpati Shree Tulshibaug Ganpati pooja to be done by Dr Deepak Tilak president of Kesari Wada Ganpati mandal at 12.30 pm

5. Manacha Pachwa Ganpati Shree Kesari Wada Ganpati pooja to be done by Vivek Khatawkar president of Tulshibaug Ganpati Mandal at 10 am