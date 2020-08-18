Panshet releases 2,000 cusecs water

pune

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 17:24 IST

After Khadakwasla, another reservoir Panshet dam has also filled up to capacity on Monday following the incessant rainfall in catchment areas. The increased stock prompted authorities to discharge 2,000 cusecs water from Panshet dam by 6pm.

The continued rainfall for the past one week in Pune district has improved water levels of most reservoirs with 10 dams witnessing over 90 per cent stock in Pune district.

At 5pm, the Panshet dam was filled at 98.82 per cent.

“If the intensity of the rain increases at night then we will be releasing more water from Panshet,”said a state irrigation department official.

With Khadakwasla dam filled 100 per cent, Warasgaon and Temghar have reported storage of 84.29 per cent and 67.81 per cent respectively.

The total water storage in four dams is 88.57 per cent.

After water was released from Koyna dam on Sunday, the water storage has been reported at 87.95 per cent.

Rainfall activity to reduce in Pune

The Pune city which has received moderate rain until Monday will be receiving light rain on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“In Pune city areas, the rainfall activity is likely to reduce marginally on August 18 and 19 but otherwise rainfall activity/cloudy, overcast condition will continue for 7-8 days at least,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head of India Meteorological Department, Pune.

The heavy rain in ghat areas will continue until August 23.

On Monday, until 5.30 pm, Pune received only 1 mm rain while Lohegaon received 4mm rain respectively.

“The likely formation of one more low pressure system over Bay of Bengal around August 19 will activate the strengthening of westerlies from the Arabian Sea. This will enhance rainfall activity in the state for more than a week,” said Kashyapi.

From August 20-23, the city is expected to receive moderate rain.

Water storage in dams of Pune District

Kalmodi 100%

Andra 100%

Kasarsai 95.77%

Mulshi 94.68%

Panshet 96.99%

Khadakwasla 100%

Gunjwani 95.21%

Bhatghar 92.92%

Veer 92.14%

Nazre 99.96%