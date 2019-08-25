Papier mache to cow dung idols: Puneites go green with decor this Ganeshotsav

pune

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 16:17 IST

From idols made of cow dung to paper decorations, residents are ensuring that their celebrations do not affect the environment in any way. Ten-day Ganeshotsav is celebrated by thousands, young and old, across the city and country with great pomp.

While eco-friendly idols have been a common pick for most families, this year, papier mache and cow dung idols are popular. Saloni, who owns a cow shed, experimented with a cow dung idol last year. The effectiveness and easiness of the mould got her thinking. “We realised that it is eco-friendly, dissolves easily and, most importantly, light. We also put tulsi seeds and use shadu (clay). This way, a plant grows wherever you dissolve it,” says Saloni. They are priced at Rs100 for a three-inch, Rs 250 for five-inch and Rs 400 for eight-inch idols.

Stalls across the city are also working towards creating awareness about eco-friendly idols. Sachin Mane, a vendor at Yerawada, shares, “We have a mix of plaster of paris (PoP) and clay idols. We tell people about its advantages and disadvantages. However, we can’t force them. Some still prefer PoP idols because they believe they are better looking. However, the demand for eco-friendly idols has risen over the years. People nowadays enquire if the idol will dissolve in a bucket or can used be as mud for their garden.”

While prepping for the festival, apart from the idol, people also purchase decorations and makhar (decorated seat where the idol is placed). With thermocol and plastic banned, Punekars have found alternatives such as paper, cardboard, artificial flowers and also cloth.

Prajakta Shinde-Bhosle, an entrepreneur, learnt to make eco-friendly makhar and home decorations from her friend Amruta Kotecha, who runs Happy Decors.

“From paper flowers to various themed makhars and designs, we do it all. This year, we have themes such as farmers, sky, flowers, and we customise decor too. The idea is to use all biodegradable or reusable material. Our most popular themes include the coconut decor and the banana leaf one. The entire set up can be reused, nothing gets wasted or thrown out,” said Bhosle.

She said that since the past four years she has seen a steady increase in the demand for eco-friendly or non-plastic material among Punekars. “They specify and request for customisation that will be good for the environment. People have begun to become conscious about the materials they use and prefer paper and cloth.”

Last Ganeshotsav, Prajakta Khade Choudhari decided to do her own decor with paper flowers and that’s when the idea of selling matt finished decoration came to her mind. “The flowers are made of simple card paper. They are environment-friendly and can be reused. Or you could use it to decorate anything else during the year. I picked up the art from a social media video,” said Choudhari.

She sells a 15-17 inch decor from Rs 200 onward and customises them.

DIY workshops in the city

Residents are consciously making an effort to go eco-friendly during this year’s Ganeshotsav. Here’s a list of workshops where one can learn to make own decor

What: Make your own Ganpati idol. Take home a self-made shadu Ganpati idol. Workshop is for all ages. All the materials along with refreshments will be provided.

Where: Picaso Art Studio. Shop No -34 Mont Vert-2, Near Reliance Fresh, Pashan-Sus Road - 411021

When: August 25 and 31, September 1, 11am-2pm

Fee: Rs 1,400

Fee: Rs 1,600 for spot registration

Contact: 97662 21142

What: Demystifying the following secrets through “Majedar-Lambodar Karyshala”. How did Ganesh festival start? How should the idol be made? Which one is more eco-friendly? Which is most appropriate way for ‘Ganesh Visarjan’ for various types of idols? Apart from discussing these secrets, experience yourself the idol making, through a very simple yet fun filled and enriching methodology.

When: August 25, 6pm-8pm

Where: Sustainable Lifestyle Store, Karvenagar

Fees: Rs 450

Age: 5+

What: Eco-friendly Ganesh idol making workshop. A fun Sunday of getting your hands dirty, playing in the mud, being creative and oh yes, learning how to make your own eco-friendly Ganesh Idol.

Fees: Rs 800 per person (includes material cost, expertise cost, refreshments)

Where: The Western Routes, 89, Mayur Colony, Out House of Amar Apartments, Near Lakdi Ghana shop, Kothrud.

When: August 25, Batch 1: For kids (7 to 12 years), 10 am to 1 pm

Batch 2: For ages 13 and above, 3 pm to 6 pm

What: The Ravi Paranjape Foundation organises a Ganpati idol (clay) making workshop.

Where: Ravi Paranjape Studio

When: August 25

Fees: Rs 300/- per head (Includes material)

Contact: 7775930438, 9881104284

First Published: Aug 25, 2019 16:13 IST