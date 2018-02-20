Participate in HT Heartfulness Meditation Masterclass

Meditation has been scientifically proven to help reduce the stress of modern life. It not only improves the quality of life but also helps with better sleep, concentration and immunity.

As a service to its readers, Hindustan Times has brought to Pune a meditation masterclass which will be conducted in different parts of the city later this month.

On the occasion of the forthcoming HT Heartfulness Meditation programme on February 24th, we bring to you an exclusive interview with Kamlesh D. Patel who has been teaching Heartfulness Meditation over the past many decades.

Born in Gujarat in 1956, Daaji, as he is popularly known, started Heartfulness Meditation at the age of 19, while studying to be a pharmacist.

After graduating, Daaji married and moved to New York City, where he lived with his family and steadily built a successful pharmacy business. He continued to pursue his love of meditation and over the years, Daaji has been very active in the Heartfulness Movement. Following are excerpts from an interview in which Daaji explains what Heartfulness Meditation is all about:

Heartfulness meditation has gained tremendous popularity in a number of countries today. How did this movement begin?

This Heartfulness movement began in the early 20th century in north India. Over the years it spread, first to south India, and then to Europe, North America, the rest of Asia, Africa, Oceania and South America. In the early days it was spread only by word of mouth, but the momentum has built and now it is like a snowball rolling - people are coming in thousands every month, and we have our centres in over 130 countries.

Heartfulness is all about following the dictums of the heart. Our entire life is led by feelings and inspirations, and that is the role of the heart. And when we manage to listen to the feelings and capture the inspiration that comes from within, we can master our life by listening to the heart again and again. And the whole exercise of fine-tuning the heart with the mind is through this meditation on the heart. That is why we call this process Heartfulness meditation.

What should one expect in a Heartfulness Meditation Masterclass? How is this different from other meditation techniques?

You can expect these HFN Meditation Masterclasses to be very practical. The only talking will be to explain to the participants how to do the practical exercises, and some explanation about why we do them. Heartfulness is scientific in its approach to meditation: we are the experiment, the experimenter, and the outcome of the experiment. Our heart is our laboratory. So the important thing is for participants to experience the practices for themselves.

How has this experience helped people in their lives?

Many people have benefited, but I can really only talk about my own experience. I have found that consciousness expands so that we continue to evolve and grow in our approach to life. Even in day to day activities, like family life and business, we become wiser, with a more mature perspective. We are able to discriminate right from wrong, useful versus useless, cause versus effect, profitable engagements versus losing anchor… We are no longer so reactive to difficulties, problems and conflicts. We naturally start to accept others as they are, instead of expecting them to change to what we want them to be. We learn how to accommodate different points of view and still have harmony. We navigate the ups and downs of life with more balance and stillness, able to maintain our poise. But that is just the beginning.

Would you recommend this meditation to any particular age-group, given the fast-paced and stressed lives that we lead today?

Heartfulness has been here for ages, from all walks of life, educational backgrounds and cultures. In today’s world, we need meditation more than ever, to bring inner peace, stillness, and to uncover the joy and happiness within us that comes from nourishing the soul. We find that by meditating for a few minutes every day, we have more time for ourselves, more calmness, more poise, and more wisdom to make decisions that benefit everyone.

The youth of today have inherited a very tricky world to live in, full of the bombardments of fast-paced city living and technology, so the least we can do for them is to give them some simple techniques to navigate that world with an inner sense of well-being and contentment. That is Heartfulness.

Any other thoughts on the subject?

Well, in today’s world, we no longer expect to receive anything for free. We even have to buy water to drink in some places. Yet all the most precious things are free of charge - a mother’s love, the air we breathe, the sun that shines on us to give life. In the same way, true spirituality is always free; as my first Guide used to say, “God is not for sale!” So there is no charge to learn Heartfulness or to continue the practices.

How to Register

The Hindustan Times Heartfulness Meditation Masterclass will be conducted in different parts of the city later this month. Three complimentary sessions of one hour each will be conducted in the morning and evening by the Heartfulness Institute on February 24th, 25th and 26th. Those keen to participate may give a missed call on: 02261934668 or register on: http://bit.ly/HTPUNEexclusive