Pashan, Bibvewadi in Pune see highest ready reckoner rates’ revision

pune

Updated: Sep 13, 2020 16:24 IST

Even as ready reckoner (RR) rates for properties under the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits have been increased up to 1.56 within the city; Pashan, Bibvewadi and Lohegaon have witnessed the highest rise for an apartment.

According to the office of Inspector General of Registration and Stamps (IGR), revised RR rates for Pashan and Bibvewadi have seen a rise of 20 per cent while Lohegaon has witnessed a rise of 17.5 per cent.

Bhavani peth and Pune Cantonment areas have witnessed a rise of 15.25 per cent respectively.

The RR rates are standard value of immovable property assessed by the state on the basis of which stamp duty is charged. This means, the higher the RR rates, the higher will be the stamp duty.

The revised RR rates have come into effect from Saturday across the state. The revision in RR rates has come at a time when the state government has slashed stamp duty in Maharashtra.

According to the IGR note, a copy of which is with Hindustan Times, areas which have witnessed a maximum fall in RR rates are parts of Narayan and Budhwar peths (5 per cent).

The Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of India (Credai) Pune chapter has protested the revision in the RR rates saying it will have a negative impact on the economy as a whole.

“Though the government claims that the average increase is only 1.74 per cent, it is misleading the public. In certain cases, the increase is as high as 10 per cent. Since there is no improvement in the situation, the sector needs a booster rather than such an uncalled upward revision. The increase is adhoc and has no scientific base,” said Suhas Merchant, president of Credai-Pune Metro.

According to Ashwin Trimal, managing committee member of Credai-Pune Metro, the rates of residential properties have increased across the board in developing areas, including 23 villages merged recently. However, the rates in old city limits are untouched which can be termed as developed areas, since there is not much development and hence, no sale happening in those areas, observed Trimal.

Besides 1.56 per cent increase in PMC limits, there has been an increase of 3.41 per cent in Pimpri-Chinchwad. The, IGR however, has not increased rates for Mumbai.