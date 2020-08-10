e-paper
Pawar instructs PMRDA to appoint 3-member committee to sort out metro land acquisition issues

Pawar instructs PMRDA to appoint 3-member committee to sort out metro land acquisition issues

pune Updated: Aug 10, 2020 22:49 IST
Abhay Khairnar
Abhay Khairnar
Hindustantimes
         

Maharashtra deputy chief minister and Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar instructed the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) to speed up the metro work between Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar. He also instructed the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to appoint a three-member committee to sort out land acquisition issues.

The PMRDA is in requirement of some pending land for the metro project construction. Both the metro lines will join and run together near Shivajinagar civil court. As the construction will have an effect on the slums in the region, Pawar instructed to appoint a three-officer committee to sort out the land acquisition issue.

PMRDA metropolitan commissioner Suhas Diwase said, “Deputy chief minister took a review meeting for the third line of the metro which is in between Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar.

Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar, outgoing district collector Naval Kishore Ram, Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal commissioner Shravan Hardikar and PMRDA metropolitan commissioner Diwase were present for the meeting which was held on August 7.”

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) appointed three officers including Madhav Jagtap, Nitin Udas and Sunanda Gaikwad to sort out the land acquisition issues in the PMC limit as instructed by Pawar.

Diwase said, “Almost 75 per cent of the land is in possession of the PMRDA. Some land from private owners and the central government is yet to come. The work of the metro project would start on the ground very soon.”

