e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 25, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / PCMC fines teachers for missing Covid duties

PCMC fines teachers for missing Covid duties

Until June, 74 teachers were given a showcause notice. Three teachers were also fined earlier this month

pune Updated: Aug 25, 2020 19:17 IST
Jigar Hindocha
Jigar Hindocha
Hindustan Times, Pune
Doctors at the Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital (YCMH) wore black bands to protest against the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation
Doctors at the Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital (YCMH) wore black bands to protest against the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation(HT Photo)
         

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) continued to take action against school teachers at PCMC schools for avoiding Covid duties.

Until June,74 teachers were given a showcause notice. Three teachers were also fined earlier this month.

“Civic chief Shravan Hardikar has fined three teachers of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation schools for failing to attend the Covid survey duty earlier this month. The teachers were issued showcause notices and were told to give a reply,” according to a PCMC official.

Generally, teachers have been assigned work to assist doctors and health care workers. Duties include a door-to-door screening of residents, Covid surveys, and sending WhatsApp awareness messages to the public.

In two months (July and August), a number of teachers were fined by PCMC.

“The civic body keeps fining those who are avoiding Covid duties. It is a must for all PCMC teachers, they have been given rotational duties,” said Jyotsna Shinde, administration officer, education department, PCMC.

Shinde added, “If a teacher continues to miss Covid duties, strict action will be taken against them. Currently, most of the teachers have been given show cause notices but we are thinking to take more strict actions if teachers keep on repeating such mistakes.”

“Duty is given to all the teachers and it is compulsory. None of the teachers should give false reason and ignore duties,” she said.

Box

YCMH doctors protest against PCMC

Doctors at the Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital (YCMH) wore black bands to protest against the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC).

On Saturday in the general body meeting, many corporators talked disrespectfully with Dr Rajendra Wable, dean of YCMH hospital and that’s why doctors protested on Monday. However, work continued at the hospital.

The letter from YCMH stated, “It is not the first-time senior doctors were disrespected in a general body meeting. Since the last two years our doctors have been treated in the same way. Corporators should give us respect, we are doing duty devotionally even during Covid times. Due to such foul language our sentiments have been hurt and that’s why we are working today with black bands.”

Dr Wable was not available for comment.

top news
Amid border row, India and China may take part in war games in Russia
Amid border row, India and China may take part in war games in Russia
Stand-off with PLA pushes India to go for new snow-free axis to Ladakh
Stand-off with PLA pushes India to go for new snow-free axis to Ladakh
CBI summons 2 Mumbai police officers in Sushant Singh Rajput death probe
CBI summons 2 Mumbai police officers in Sushant Singh Rajput death probe
Fire breaks out at Kerala Secretariat, Oppn alleges foul play
Fire breaks out at Kerala Secretariat, Oppn alleges foul play
‘Not young or old, irresponsible people driving Covid-19 pandemic’: ICMR
‘Not young or old, irresponsible people driving Covid-19 pandemic’: ICMR
SC reserves verdict on sentence against Prashant Bhushan over his tweets
SC reserves verdict on sentence against Prashant Bhushan over his tweets
India-Russia in talks regarding Covid vaccine Sputnik V, says health ministry
India-Russia in talks regarding Covid vaccine Sputnik V, says health ministry
‘People are laughing’: Sanjay Jha on Congress leadership after CWC resolution
‘People are laughing’: Sanjay Jha on Congress leadership after CWC resolution
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCOVID-19Raigad building collapseAmitabh BachchanPrashant BhushanSushant Singh RajoutVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In