PCMC increases hospital beds, oxygen supply as Covid count nears 60K mark

pune

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 16:38 IST

PUNE The Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporation (PCMC) on Friday reported 1,286 fresh Covid-19 cases and eight deaths, taking the tally of the positive cases to 59,559 and 892 deaths, according to the state health department.

Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) will be utilising its two jumbo Covid facilities at full strength from next week, according to civic officials.

The twin cities of Pimpri and Chinchwad have a mortality rate of 1.7 per cent which is lowest in the state.

“Currently, Annasaheb Magar stadium has 400 beds out of which 382 are occupied while in Auto Cluster, Chinchwad 96 beds are currently operational. Another 400 beds at the Annasaheb Magar Stadium will be operational by next week and 110 beds will be also added to Auto Cluster by next week,” said Shravan Hardikar, municipal commissioner, PCMC.

“In next 10 days, 22 ICU beds will be added to the Bhosari Government Hospital and Jija Mata Hospital, Bhosari,” he said.

“More private hospitals will get empanelled and some additional beds will also be made available at some private hospitals like DY Patil,” said Hardikar.

With a shortage of oxygen supply identified in Pune, PCMC is taking advance steps to provide continues oxygen supply.

“The oxygen supply has been critical at some of the private hospitals which are operating on jumbo cylinders. We held a meeting with the oxygen suppliers and we have asked them to increase their supply efficiency and make sure that the supply remains uninterrupted,” said Hardikar.

“In two-three cases, we had provided our buffer stock which was used for temporary measure and we are also tied up with private oxygen supplies to provide oxygen supply to private hospitals on time,” explained Hardikar.